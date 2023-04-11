DAX 15.710 +0,4%ESt50 4.340 +0,2%TDax 3.311 +0,1%Dow 33.882 +0,6%Nas 12.075 +0,4%Bitcoin 27.463 -0,9%Euro 1,0998 +0,8%Öl 86,98 +1,6%Gold 2.013 +0,5%
US-Inflationsdaten beflügeln: DAX übersteigt Jahreshoch -- Wall Street uneins -- Handel mit TUI-Bezugsrechten endet -- Volvo schlägt Erwartungen -- Deutsche Bank, RWE, Credit Suisse im Fokus
Continental Aktie

65,86 EUR +0,16 EUR +0,24 %
STU
WKN 543900

ISIN DE0005439004

Symbol CTTAF

Barclays Capital

Continental Equal Weight

15:16
Continental Equal Weight

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Continental vor Quartalszahlen auf "Equal Weight" mit einem Kursziel von 70 Euro belassen. Er rechne nun mit einem deutlich schwächeren Jahresauftakt des Reifenkonzerns als bisher, unter anderem wegen inflationärer Kosten, schrieb Analyst Erwann Dagorne in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Der Ausblick auf 2023 dürfte bekräftigt werden, auch wenn das Risiko einer Enttäuschung zunehme./edh/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.04.2023 / 11:18 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.04.2023 / 04:10 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Continental Equal Weight

Unternehmen:
Continental AG		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
70,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Equal Weight		 Kurs*:
66,04 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
6,00%
Rating vorher:
Equal Weight		 Kurs aktuell:
65,86 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,29%
Analyst Name:
Erwann Dagorne 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
71,30 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

