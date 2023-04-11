Continental Aktie
WKN 543900
ISIN DE0005439004
Symbol CTTAF
Continental Equal Weight
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Continental vor Quartalszahlen auf "Equal Weight" mit einem Kursziel von 70 Euro belassen. Er rechne nun mit einem deutlich schwächeren Jahresauftakt des Reifenkonzerns als bisher, unter anderem wegen inflationärer Kosten, schrieb Analyst Erwann Dagorne in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Der Ausblick auf 2023 dürfte bekräftigt werden, auch wenn das Risiko einer Enttäuschung zunehme./edh/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.04.2023 / 11:18 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.04.2023 / 04:10 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Continental Equal Weight
|Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
70,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Equal Weight
|Kurs*:
66,04 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
6,00%
|Rating vorher:
Equal Weight
|Kurs aktuell:
65,86 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,29%
Analyst Name:
Erwann Dagorne
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
71,30 €
Analysen zu Continental AG
|15:16
|Continental Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|31.03.23
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.03.23
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.03.23
|Continental Neutral
|UBS AG
|11.03.23
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
