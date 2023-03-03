Continental Aktie
WKN 543900
ISIN DE0005439004
Symbol CTTAF
Continental Hold
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Continental nach Zahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 70 Euro belassen. Die endgültigen Zahlen des Automobilzulieferers für das vergangene Jahr hätten den bereits bekannten Eckdaten weitgehend entsprochen, schrieb Analyst Himanshu Agarwal in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Schwach sei allerdings der Free Cash Flow gewesen. Der Ausblick für 2023 biete unterdessen Potenzial nach oben./mf/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.03.2023 / 03:15 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.03.2023 / 03:15 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Continental Hold
|Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
70,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
76,80 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-8,85%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
76,88 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-8,95%
|
Analyst Name:
Himanshu Agarwal
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
68,50 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
|12:56
|Continental Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:31
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.02.23
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.02.23
|Continental Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|10.02.23
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.01.23
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|18.01.23
|Continental Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.11.22
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|10.11.22
|Continental Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.09.22
|Continental Buy
|UBS AG
|07.02.23
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.01.23
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.12.22
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.11.22
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.11.22
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
