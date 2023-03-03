DAX 15.591 +0,2%ESt50 4.283 +0,1%TDax 3.259 -0,1%Dow 32.856 -1,7%Nas 11.530 -1,3%Bitcoin 20.883 -0,9%Euro 1,0544 -0,1%Öl 83,16 +0,1%Gold 1.813 +0,0%
Continental Aktie

76,88 EUR +4,76 EUR +6,60 %
STU
WKN 543900

ISIN DE0005439004

Symbol CTTAF

Jefferies & Company Inc.

Continental Hold

12:56
Continental Hold

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Continental nach Zahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 70 Euro belassen. Die endgültigen Zahlen des Automobilzulieferers für das vergangene Jahr hätten den bereits bekannten Eckdaten weitgehend entsprochen, schrieb Analyst Himanshu Agarwal in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Schwach sei allerdings der Free Cash Flow gewesen. Der Ausblick für 2023 biete unterdessen Potenzial nach oben./mf/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.03.2023 / 03:15 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.03.2023 / 03:15 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

