+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Auf welche Mega-Trends setzen Sie? +++-w-

Continental Aktie

114,16EUR
-0,58EUR
-0,51%
14:25:06
STU
WKN: 543900 / ISIN: DE0005439004
06.08.2021 10:26

Continental Hold (Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank))

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Continental nach Quartalszahlen von 118 auf 124 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Unter den europäischen Automobilzulieferern sei Continental längerfristig einer der attraktivsten Werte, schrieb Analyst Romain Gourvil in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Zuletzt habe allerdings gerade das Automobilgeschäft enttäuscht, während die Reifensparte überzeugt habe./bek/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.08.2021 / 16:48 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Continental Hold

Unternehmen:
Continental AG		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
124,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
113,18 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
9,56%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
114,16 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
8,62%
Analyst Name:
Romain Gourvil 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
134,62 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Continental AG

13:01 Uhr Continental Buy UBS AG
10:26 Uhr Continental Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
08:01 Uhr Continental Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
05.08.21 Continental Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
05.08.21 Continental Halten Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Continental AG

Kursziele Continental Aktie

+17,92%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +17,92%
Ø Kursziel: 134,62
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 9
Sell: 0
110
120
130
140
150
160
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
124,00 €
UBS AG
162,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
115,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
130,00 €
Barclays Capital
135,00 €
Warburg Research
160,00 €
Morgan Stanley
125,00 €
Independent Research GmbH
129,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
155,00 €
RBC Capital Markets
129,00 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
110,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
150,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
126,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +17,92%
Ø Kursziel: 134,62
alle Continental AG Kursziele

Top-Rankings

OPEC: Eine Chronik
Die Geschichte der OPEC vom Gründungsjahr bis heute.
Die Kinder dieser Superreichen erben nichts
Diese Superreichen hinterlassen ihren Kindern kein Erbe
Jobs mit Zukunft und hohem Gehalt
Hier wird man auch künftig noch gut bezahlt

Umfrage

Auf welche Mega-Trends setzen Sie?

