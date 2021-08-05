|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
124,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
113,18 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
9,56%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
114,16 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
8,62%
|
Analyst Name:
Romain Gourvil
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
134,62 €
|13:21 Uhr
|Ryanair Buy
|12:52 Uhr
|Schaeffler Verkaufen
|12:51 Uhr
|Bayer Kaufen
|12:50 Uhr
|Deutsche Post Kaufen
|12:27 Uhr
|ING Group Buy
|12:26 Uhr
|Allianz Buy
|12:25 Uhr
|adidas Halten
|12:24 Uhr
|Allianz Kaufen
|12:23 Uhr
|CompuGroup Medical Reduce
|12:22 Uhr
|United Internet Kaufen
|12:22 Uhr
|NORMA Group Kaufen
|12:21 Uhr
|Aroundtown SA Sell
|12:20 Uhr
|alstria office REIT-AG Buy
|12:18 Uhr
|Allianz Buy
|12:18 Uhr
|Vonovia Buy
|12:17 Uhr
|RTL Neutral
|12:17 Uhr
|ElringKlinger Hold
|12:16 Uhr
|RATIONAL Sell
|12:16 Uhr
|ING Group Buy
|12:15 Uhr
|AUTO1 Group Neutral
|12:14 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|12:14 Uhr
|TeamViewer Buy
|12:13 Uhr
|Continental Buy
|12:12 Uhr
|Evonik Sell
|12:12 Uhr
|TRATON Buy
|12:12 Uhr
|WACKER CHEMIE Buy
|12:11 Uhr
|Rheinmetall Buy
|12:10 Uhr
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Buy
|12:10 Uhr
|adidas Hold
|12:10 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Hold
|12:07 Uhr
|Bayer Neutral
|12:07 Uhr
|Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) Hold
|12:07 Uhr
|Merck Outperform
|12:06 Uhr
|Deutsche Post Outperform
|11:56 Uhr
|Symrise Buy
|11:56 Uhr
|adidas Buy
|11:55 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Sell
|11:47 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|11:46 Uhr
|KION GROUP Hold
|11:43 Uhr
|Evonik Buy
|11:43 Uhr
|Dürr Hold
|11:42 Uhr
|Deutsche Post Buy
|11:42 Uhr
|CompuGroup Medical Buy
|11:42 Uhr
|Lufthansa Sell
|11:41 Uhr
|Bayer Buy
|11:41 Uhr
|Zalando Buy
|11:40 Uhr
|Novo Nordisk Buy
|11:40 Uhr
|MTU Aero Engines Buy
|11:39 Uhr
|Symrise Buy
|11:38 Uhr
|Siemens Buy
