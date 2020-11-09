  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Aktienhandel ohne Kaufprovision, ohne Depotgebühr- jetzt bei eToro kostenlos anmelden und investieren! eToro - die führende Social Trading Plattform-w-

Continental Aktie WKN: 543900 / ISIN: DE0005439004

106,50EUR
-0,40EUR
-0,37%
16:35:30
STU
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
11.11.2020 11:51

Continental Neutral (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Continental nach einem aktualisierten Jahresausblick des Autozulieferers und Reifenherstellers auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 113 Euro belassen. Dies schrieb Analystin Gungun Verma in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Ankündigung höherer Rückstellungen für Gewährleistungen und höherer Forschungs- und Entwicklungsausgaben dürfte hinsichtlich der Gewinnschätzungen am Markt als negative Überraschung wahrgenommen werden./ajx/tih

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Laufzeit Cap Kurs
Discountzertifikat Classic auf Continental SB58PP 19.03.2021 110,00
88,37
Discountzertifikat Classic auf Continental SB58PR 17.09.2021 110,00
84,91
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SB58PP, SB58PR. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.11.2020 / 08:07 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Continental Neutral

Unternehmen:
Continental AG		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
113,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
105,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
7,62%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
106,50 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,10%
Analyst Name:
Gungun Verma 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
94,31 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Continental AG

15:56 Uhr Continental Hold Commerzbank AG
11:51 Uhr Continental Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:51 Uhr Continental Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
10:31 Uhr Continental buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
09.11.20 Continental Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Continental Aktie

-11,44%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -11,44%
Ø Kursziel: 94,31
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 12
Sell: 0
60
70
80
90
100
110
120
Morgan Stanley
95,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
90,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
103,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
113,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
70,00 €
RBC Capital Markets
92,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
123,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
80,00 €
Commerzbank AG
95,00 €
Warburg Research
111,00 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
100,00 €
UBS AG
99,00 €
Barclays Capital
90,00 €
Independent Research GmbH
101,00 €
HSBC
80,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
67,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -11,44%
Ø Kursziel: 94,31
alle Continental AG Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

15:20 Uhr Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft overweight
15:07 Uhr Continental Hold
14:32 Uhr BNP Paribas Conviction Buy List
14:30 Uhr E.ON overweight
14:25 Uhr DEUTZ buy
13:39 Uhr Air France-KLM Underperform
13:39 Uhr Lufthansa Underperform
13:38 Uhr Ryanair buy
13:37 Uhr easyJet buy
13:28 Uhr AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Outperform
13:28 Uhr Diageo Outperform
13:18 Uhr voestalpine Underperform
13:17 Uhr easyJet Outperform
13:16 Uhr DWS Group Outperform
13:13 Uhr JENOPTIK buy
13:12 Uhr 1&1 Drillisch buy
13:11 Uhr United Internet buy
13:11 Uhr 1&1 Drillisch Neutral
13:10 Uhr United Internet Neutral
12:46 Uhr Corestate Capital add
12:40 Uhr 1&1 Drillisch Halten
11:49 Uhr Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Halten
11:47 Uhr adidas buy
11:47 Uhr Corestate Capital buy
11:46 Uhr TRATON Hold
11:44 Uhr Diageo Hold
11:44 Uhr LEONI Reduce
11:44 Uhr Schaeffler Hold
11:43 Uhr pbb buy
11:43 Uhr DEUTZ buy
11:42 Uhr JENOPTIK buy
11:42 Uhr Koenig Bauer Hold
11:41 Uhr Nordex Hold
11:40 Uhr Scout24 Hold
11:28 Uhr adidas Neutral
11:27 Uhr TeamViewer overweight
11:26 Uhr RTL Neutral
11:25 Uhr ProSiebenSat.1 Media overweight
11:23 Uhr E.ON Neutral
11:21 Uhr Vodafone Group buy
11:19 Uhr Commerzbank Sell
11:18 Uhr TRATON buy
11:04 Uhr Continental Neutral
11:01 Uhr Continental Sector Perform
11:00 Uhr Scout24 Sector Perform
10:58 Uhr Scout24 buy
10:51 Uhr ams Outperform
10:50 Uhr Siemens Energy kaufen
10:46 Uhr Reckitt Benckiser kaufen
09:43 Uhr Diageo buy

Top-Rankings

Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 45 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 45 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Kommt die Jahresendrally? - Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen