|Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
113,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
105,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
7,62%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
106,50 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,10%
|
Analyst Name:
Gungun Verma
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
94,31 €
