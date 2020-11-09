Aktie in diesem Artikel Continental AG 106,50 EUR

Analysen Kaufen Verkaufen NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Continental nach einem aktualisierten Jahresausblick des Autozulieferers und Reifenherstellers auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 113 Euro belassen. Dies schrieb Analystin Gungun Verma in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Ankündigung höherer Rückstellungen für Gewährleistungen und höherer Forschungs- und Entwicklungsausgaben dürfte hinsichtlich der Gewinnschätzungen am Markt als negative Überraschung wahrgenommen werden./ajx/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.11.2020 / 08:07 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegebenHinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.