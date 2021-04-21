Aktie in diesem Artikel Continental AG 118,32 EUR

Analysen Kaufen Verkaufen NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Continental vor Zahlen zum ersten Quartal von 120 auf 123 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Der Konzern dürfte solide in das Jahr gestartet sein, schrieb Analyst George Galliers in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Dazu beigetragen hätten wohl geringere Forschungsausgaben in der Autozuliefersparte und ein günstigeres Preisumfeld im Reifengeschäft./la/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.04.2021 / 16:20 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegebenHinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.