Die Lieblings-Investments der Deutschen - Auf welche Anlagen Sparer in einer Welt ohne Zinsen setzen - und was das langfristig bedeutet.-w-

Continental Aktie WKN: 543900 / ISIN: DE0005439004

117,28EUR
+0,96EUR
+0,83%
15:32:42
XETRA
23.04.2021 14:21

Continental Neutral (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Continental nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 123 Euro belassen. Der Reifenhersteller und Autozulieferer habe querbeet überzeugt, schrieb Analyst George Galliers in einer ersten Einschätzung am Freitag. Alle Sparten hätten zu den guten Ergebnissen beigetragen. Ein hoher operativer Gewinn und niedrigere Kapitalausgaben resultierten in einem höher als erwartet ausgefallenen Free Cashflow./bek/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.04.2021 / 00:09 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.04.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Continental Neutral

Unternehmen:
Continental AG		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
123,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
118,52 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
3,78%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
117,28 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,88%
Analyst Name:
George Galliers 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
127,93 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Continental AG

14:31 Uhr Continental buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
14:21 Uhr Continental Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.04.21 Continental Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.04.21 Continental Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
15.04.21 Continental buy UBS AG
Nachrichten zu Continental AG

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Continental Aktie

+9,08%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +9,08%
Ø Kursziel: 127,93
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 10
Sell: 0
90
100
110
120
130
140
150
160
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
123,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
155,00 €
RBC Capital Markets
125,00 €
Commerzbank AG
95,00 €
Morgan Stanley
125,00 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
120,00 €
Independent Research GmbH
126,00 €
Warburg Research
160,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
120,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
118,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
130,00 €
Barclays Capital
130,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
110,00 €
UBS AG
154,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +9,08%
Ø Kursziel: 127,93
