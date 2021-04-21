NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Continental nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 123 Euro belassen. Der Reifenhersteller und Autozulieferer habe querbeet überzeugt, schrieb Analyst George Galliers in einer ersten Einschätzung am Freitag. Alle Sparten hätten zu den guten Ergebnissen beigetragen. Ein hoher operativer Gewinn und niedrigere Kapitalausgaben resultierten in einem höher als erwartet ausgefallenen Free Cashflow./bek/edh