|Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
123,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
118,52 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
3,78%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
117,28 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,88%
|
Analyst Name:
George Galliers
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
127,93 €
14:31 Uhr
Continental buy
Jefferies & Company Inc.
14:21 Uhr
Continental Neutral
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.04.21
Continental Neutral
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.04.21
Continental Sector Perform
RBC Capital Markets
15.04.21
Continental buy
UBS AG
|14:31 Uhr
|Continental buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14:21 Uhr
|Continental Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.04.21
|Continental Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.04.21
|Continental Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.04.21
|Continental buy
|UBS AG
|14:31 Uhr
|Continental buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
15.04.21
Continental buy
UBS AG
09.04.21
Continental buy
Jefferies & Company Inc.
29.03.21
Continental overweight
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.03.21
Continental buy
UBS AG
18.12.20
Continental Neutral
UBS AG
22.10.20
Continental Reduce
Kepler Cheuvreux
01.09.20
Continental Underweight
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.08.20
Continental Underweight
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.08.20
Continental Underweight
Barclays Capital
|14:21 Uhr
|Continental Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.04.21
Continental Neutral
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.04.21
Continental Sector Perform
RBC Capital Markets
30.03.21
Continental Hold
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
19.03.21
Continental Equal weight
Barclays Capital
|14:02 Uhr
|VINCI buy
|14:02 Uhr
|Daimler buy
|13:59 Uhr
|Air Liquide Neutral
|13:58 Uhr
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|13:57 Uhr
|LafargeHolcim overweight
|13:57 Uhr
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|13:55 Uhr
|Credit Suisse (CS) Sector Perform
|13:52 Uhr
|Delivery Hero overweight
|13:43 Uhr
|ASML NV overweight
|13:42 Uhr
|Continental buy
|13:42 Uhr
|Akzo Nobel buy
|13:39 Uhr
|Deutsche Börse Halten
|13:38 Uhr
|thyssenkrupp buy
|13:37 Uhr
|SAP buy
|13:35 Uhr
|Sartorius vz. Hold
|13:31 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. market-perform
|13:30 Uhr
|Continental Neutral
|13:15 Uhr
|Renault Verkaufen
|13:14 Uhr
|Daimler Halten
|13:12 Uhr
|E.ON Halten
|13:10 Uhr
|Roche Halten
|13:09 Uhr
|Nestlé kaufen
|13:08 Uhr
|Nike Verkaufen
|13:07 Uhr
|Zalando Halten
|13:05 Uhr
|PUMA Verkaufen
|13:03 Uhr
|adidas Halten
|12:51 Uhr
|Air France-KLM Sell
|12:43 Uhr
|Vossloh buy
|12:42 Uhr
|Pernod Ricard buy
|12:41 Uhr
|LOréal buy
|12:41 Uhr
|SAP buy
|12:40 Uhr
|Credit Suisse (CS) buy
|12:21 Uhr
|Daimler Neutral
|12:01 Uhr
|Jungheinrich Hold
|11:58 Uhr
|Rheinmetall buy
|08:46 Uhr
|thyssenkrupp buy
|07:54 Uhr
|Infineon overweight
|07:53 Uhr
|Assicurazioni Generali Hold
|07:52 Uhr
|Standard Chartered buy
|07:51 Uhr
|Lloyds Banking Group buy
|07:50 Uhr
|HSBC Hold
|07:40 Uhr
|TAG Immobilien buy
|07:39 Uhr
|LEG Immobilien buy
|07:39 Uhr
|Deutsche Wohnen buy
|07:39 Uhr
|Vonovia buy
|07:36 Uhr
|Allianz buy
|22.04.21
|Renault Neutral
|22.04.21
|Vivendi overweight
|22.04.21
|VINCI buy
|22.04.21
|Vivendi Hold
