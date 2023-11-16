DAX 15.937 +1,0%ESt50 4.343 +0,9%MSCI World 2.973 -0,1%Dow 34.945 -0,1%Nas 14.114 +0,1%Bitcoin 33.342 -0,1%Euro 1,0867 +0,1%Öl 78,17 +0,9%Gold 1.992 +0,5%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Siemens Energy ENER6Y Siemens 723610 Bayer BAY001 Tesla A1CX3T Plug Power A1JA81 Amazon 906866 NVIDIA 918422 NEL ASA A0B733 BASF BASF11 HelloFresh A16140 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Deutsche Bank 514000 Infineon 623100 Apple 865985 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Nach EU-Inflationsdaten: DAX klettert -- Asiatische Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Bayer platziert Anleihen in Milliardenhöhe -- US-Behörden ermitteln gegen Applied Materials -- FMC, IBM im Fokus
Top News
EZB-Präsidentin Lagarde spricht sich für europäische Börsenaufsichtsbehörde aus
Börse Frankfurt weiter im Aufwind: DAX baut Gewinne nach EU-Inflationsdaten weiter aus - 16.000er-Marke im Visier
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Inhalte, die verbinden und verdienen - Werde unser Manager für Affiliate Marketing und Content Commerce!

Continental Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
69,40 EUR +0,90 EUR +1,31 %
STU
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap. 13,96 Mrd. EUR KGV 170,79

WKN 543900

ISIN DE0005439004

Symbol CTTAF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Continental Neutral

10:26 Uhr
Continental Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Continental AG
69,40 EUR 0,90 EUR 1,31%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Continental von 71 auf 70 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. In einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie überarbeitete Analyst George Galliers seine Schätzungen für die Autobauer in der Nachlese der jüngsten Berichtssaison, die für die europäischen Hersteller schwer gewesen sei./tav/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.11.2023 / 05:02 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Nils Versemann / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Continental Neutral

Unternehmen:
Continental AG		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
70,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
69,18 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
1,19%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
69,40 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0,86%
Analyst Name:
George Galliers 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
75,71 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Continental AG

10:26 Continental Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.11.23 Continental Halten DZ BANK
09.11.23 Continental Hold Deutsche Bank AG
08.11.23 Continental Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.11.23 Continental Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Continental AG