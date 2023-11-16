Continental Aktie
WKN 543900
ISIN DE0005439004
Symbol CTTAF
Continental Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Continental von 71 auf 70 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. In einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie überarbeitete Analyst George Galliers seine Schätzungen für die Autobauer in der Nachlese der jüngsten Berichtssaison, die für die europäischen Hersteller schwer gewesen sei./tav/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.11.2023 / 05:02 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Nils Versemann / Shutterstock.com
Passende Produkte der Société Générale
|Name
|WKN
|Laufzeit
|Cap
|Kurs
|Discountzertifikat Classic auf Continental
|SQ67ZQ
|15.03.2024
|70,00
|65,05
|Discountzertifikat Classic auf Continental
|SV2MCM
|20.09.2024
|70,00
|60,97
Jetzt günstig traden!
Zusammenfassung: Continental Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
70,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
69,18 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
1,19%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
69,40 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0,86%
|
Analyst Name:
George Galliers
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
75,71 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Continental AG
|10:26
|Continental Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.11.23
|Continental Halten
|DZ BANK
|09.11.23
|Continental Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.11.23
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.23
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:26
|Continental Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.11.23
|Continental Halten
|DZ BANK
|09.11.23
|Continental Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.11.23
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.23
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.08.23
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|13.07.23
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|13.06.23
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|11.05.23
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|09.03.23
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|10.08.23
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.07.23
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.07.23
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.05.23
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.03.23
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:26
|Continental Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.11.23
|Continental Halten
|DZ BANK
|09.11.23
|Continental Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.11.23
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.23
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.