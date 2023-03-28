Continental Aktie
WKN 543900
ISIN DE0005439004
Symbol CTTAF
Continental Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Continental vor Zahlen zum ersten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 76 Euro belassen. Analyst Jose Asumendi prognostizierte in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie einen Umsatz von 10,2 Milliarden Euro und ein bereinigtes operatives Ergebnis von 445 Millionen Euro. Daraus resultiere eine Marge von 4,4 Prozent. Positiv zur Profitabilität beitragen dürften die Konzernsegmente Reifen und Contitech, negativ wirke sich hingegen die Automobilzulieferung aus./bek/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.03.2023 / 14:12 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.03.2023 / 14:12 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Continental Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
76,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
69,18 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
9,86%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
68,68 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10,66%
|
Analyst Name:
Jose Asumendi
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
70,80 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
