Continental Aktie

68,66 EUR
WKN 543900

ISIN DE0005439004

Symbol CTTAF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Continental Neutral

16:16
Continental Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Continental vor Zahlen zum ersten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 76 Euro belassen. Analyst Jose Asumendi prognostizierte in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie einen Umsatz von 10,2 Milliarden Euro und ein bereinigtes operatives Ergebnis von 445 Millionen Euro. Daraus resultiere eine Marge von 4,4 Prozent. Positiv zur Profitabilität beitragen dürften die Konzernsegmente Reifen und Contitech, negativ wirke sich hingegen die Automobilzulieferung aus./bek/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.03.2023 / 14:12 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.03.2023 / 14:12 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Continental AG		 Analyst:
Kursziel: 76,00 €
76,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
69,18 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
9,86%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
68,68 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10,66%
Analyst Name:
Jose Asumendi 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
70,80 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

