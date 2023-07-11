Continental Aktie
WKN 543900
ISIN DE0005439004
Symbol CTTAF
Continental Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Continental nach Eckdaten auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 76 Euro belassen. Der Konzern habe mit einer negativen Betriebsmarge in seinem Autozuliefergeschäft die Erwartungen am Markt verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Jose Asumendi in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./tav/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.07.2023 / 15:35 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.07.2023 / 15:35 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Continental Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
76,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
69,26 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
9,73%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
69,26 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9,73%
|
Analyst Name:
Jose Asumendi
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
73,44 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Continental AG
|18:01
|Continental Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17:51
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.07.23
|Continental Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.07.23
|Continental Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.07.23
|Continental Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
