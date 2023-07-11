DAX 16.023 +1,5%ESt50 4.360 +1,7%TDax 3.181 +1,8%Dow 34.384 +0,4%Nas 13.868 +0,8%Bitcoin 27.356 -1,6%Euro 1,1126 +1,1%Öl 79,90 +0,7%Gold 1.957 +1,3%
Continental Aktie

69,26 EUR +0,56 EUR +0,82 %
Marktkap.13,53 Mrd. EUR KGV170,79

WKN 543900

ISIN DE0005439004

Symbol CTTAF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Continental Neutral

Continental AG
69,26 EUR 0,56 EUR 0,82%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Continental nach Eckdaten auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 76 Euro belassen. Der Konzern habe mit einer negativen Betriebsmarge in seinem Autozuliefergeschäft die Erwartungen am Markt verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Jose Asumendi in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./tav/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.07.2023 / 15:35 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.07.2023 / 15:35 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Continental Neutral

Unternehmen:
Continental AG		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
76,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
69,26 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
9,73%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
69,26 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9,73%
Analyst Name:
Jose Asumendi 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
73,44 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

