Continental Aktie
WKN 543900
ISIN DE0005439004
Symbol CTTAF
Continental Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Continental auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 76 Euro belassen. Der Autozulieferer und Reifenhersteller mache im Jahresverlauf solide Fortschritte, schrieb Analyst Jose Asumendi in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie vor den Zahlen für das dritte Quartal. Das Schlussquartal dürfte wie schon im vergangenen Jahr mit Blick auf den freien Barmittelfluss das profitabelste werden./ajx/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.10.2023 / 16:47 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.10.2023 / 16:47 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Continental Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
76,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
67,26 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
12,99%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
66,72 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
13,91%
|
Analyst Name:
Jose Asumendi
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
75,00 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
