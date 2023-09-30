DAX 15.247 -0,9%ESt50 4.138 -0,9%MSCI World 2.853 -0,1%Dow 33.329 -0,5%Nas 13.239 +0,2%Bitcoin 26.731 +0,9%Euro 1,0499 -0,8%Öl 90,74 -4,8%Gold 1.832 -0,9%
Continental Aktie

66,72 EUR +0,28 EUR +0,42 %
STU
Marktkap. 13,35 Mrd. EUR KGV 170,79

WKN 543900

ISIN DE0005439004

Symbol CTTAF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Continental Neutral

18:51 Uhr
Continental Neutral
Continental AG
Continental AG
66,72 EUR 0,28 EUR 0,42%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Continental auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 76 Euro belassen. Der Autozulieferer und Reifenhersteller mache im Jahresverlauf solide Fortschritte, schrieb Analyst Jose Asumendi in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie vor den Zahlen für das dritte Quartal. Das Schlussquartal dürfte wie schon im vergangenen Jahr mit Blick auf den freien Barmittelfluss das profitabelste werden./ajx/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.10.2023 / 16:47 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.10.2023 / 16:47 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: 360b / Shutterstock.com

