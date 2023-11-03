DAX 15.230 +0,5%ESt50 4.178 +0,6%MSCI World 2.887 -0,1%Dow 34.083 -0,2%Nas 13.636 +0,0%Bitcoin 33.114 -0,1%Euro 1,0710 +0,1%Öl 79,41 -2,5%Gold 1.952 -0,9%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Commerzbank CBK100 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Amazon 906866 Bayer BAY001 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Apple 865985 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 pbb 801900 Plug Power A1JA81 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Microsoft 870747 BASF BASF11
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Bilanzflut: DAX schließt freundlich -- Commerzbank erwartet Milliardengewinn -- LANXESS mit Verlust -- Rivian mit Milliardenumsatz -- Continental, adidas, pbb, Bayer, E.ON, eBay, DHL im Fokus
Top News
Online-Seminar: MDAX und SDAX im Fokus - Diese Chancen bieten kleinere und mittlere Unternehmen für Anleger
Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones notiert am Mittwochmittag im Minus
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Continental Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
64,04 EUR +2,50 EUR +4,06 %
STU
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap. 12,48 Mrd. EUR KGV 170,79

WKN 543900

ISIN DE0005439004

Symbol CTTAF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Continental Neutral

18:41 Uhr
Continental Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Continental AG
64,04 EUR 2,50 EUR 4,06%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Continental auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 76 Euro belassen. Der Quartalsbericht des Autozulieferers und Reifenherstellers sei ein wichtiger Meilenstein gewesen, schrieb Analyst Jose Asumendi in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Der Konzern sei auf dem Weg, die für 2023 gesetzten Ziele zu erreichen./bek/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.11.2023 / 16:42 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.11.2023 / 16:42 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Nils Versemann / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Continental Neutral

Unternehmen:
Continental AG		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
76,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
64,02 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
18,71%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
64,04 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,68%
Analyst Name:
Jose Asumendi 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
75,13 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Continental AG

18:41 Continental Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13:36 Continental Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13:31 Continental Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13:31 Continental Neutral UBS AG
19.10.23 Continental Hold Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Continental AG