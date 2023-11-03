Continental Aktie
WKN 543900
ISIN DE0005439004
Symbol CTTAF
Continental Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Continental auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 76 Euro belassen. Der Quartalsbericht des Autozulieferers und Reifenherstellers sei ein wichtiger Meilenstein gewesen, schrieb Analyst Jose Asumendi in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Der Konzern sei auf dem Weg, die für 2023 gesetzten Ziele zu erreichen./bek/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.11.2023 / 16:42 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.11.2023 / 16:42 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Nils Versemann / Shutterstock.com
|Name
|WKN
|Laufzeit
|Cap
|Kurs
|Discountzertifikat Classic auf Continental
|SQ8XAM
|15.03.2024
|75,00
|63,16
|Discountzertifikat Classic auf Continental
|SV23MB
|20.09.2024
|75,00
|59,75
Zusammenfassung:
|Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
76,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
64,02 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
18,71%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
64,04 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,68%
|
Analyst Name:
Jose Asumendi
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
75,13 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Continental AG
|18:41
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:36
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:31
|Continental Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:31
|Continental Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.10.23
|Continental Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
