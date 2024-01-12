DAX 16.705 +1,0%ESt50 4.480 +0,9%MSCI World 3.168 +0,4%Dow 37.593 -0,3%Nas 14.973 +0,0%Bitcoin 38.910 +2,0%Euro 1,0959 +0,1%Öl 78,40 +0,1%Gold 2.054 +0,3%
Continental Aktie

74,34 EUR +1,72 EUR +2,37 %
STU
Marktkap. 14,56 Mrd. EUR KGV 170,79

WKN 543900

ISIN DE0005439004

Symbol CTTAF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Continental Overweight

08:01 Uhr
Continental Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Continental AG
74,34 EUR 1,72 EUR 2,37%
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Continental in einem Ausblick auf 2024 von "Neutral" auf "Overweight" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 76 auf 100 Euro angehoben. Analyst Jose Asumendi sieht laut seiner am Montag vorliegenden Studie Margenpotenzial durch Optimierungsmaßnahmen. Die Conti-Papiere hält er zudem weiterhin für nicht teuer./ag/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.01.2024 / 22:54 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.01.2024 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Continental

Zusammenfassung: Continental Overweight

Unternehmen:
Continental AG		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
100,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
72,70 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
37,55%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
74,34 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
34,52%
Analyst Name:
Jose Asumendi 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
83,13 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Continental AG