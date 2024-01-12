Continental Aktie
WKN 543900
ISIN DE0005439004
Symbol CTTAF
Continental Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Continental in einem Ausblick auf 2024 von "Neutral" auf "Overweight" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 76 auf 100 Euro angehoben. Analyst Jose Asumendi sieht laut seiner am Montag vorliegenden Studie Margenpotenzial durch Optimierungsmaßnahmen. Die Conti-Papiere hält er zudem weiterhin für nicht teuer./ag/ck
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.01.2024 / 22:54 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.01.2024 / 00:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Continental Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
100,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
72,70 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
37,55%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
74,34 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
34,52%
|
Analyst Name:
Jose Asumendi
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
83,13 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
