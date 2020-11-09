NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat die Einstufung für Continental nach Zahlen auf "Sector Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 92 Euro belassen. Das endgültige Zahlenwerk habe weitgehende den vorläufigen Angaben entsprochen, schrieb Analyst Tom Narayan in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Schnelleinschätzung. Der Ausblick sei durchwachsen ausgefallen./mf/tih