Profil

WKN 543900

ISIN DE0005439004

Symbol CTTAF

Continental Sell

08:01 - Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Continental Sell

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Continental auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 52 Euro belassen. Der Barmittelzufluss sei schwach gewesen, schrieb Analyst Philipp Konig am Dienstagabend in einer ersten Reaktion auf Eckdaten für 2022. Zurückzuführen sei dies auf unerwartet geringe Zahlungseingänge. Der Umsatz und die operative Marge hätten im Rahmen der Erwartungen gelegen./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.01.2023 / 21:01 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Continental Sell

Unternehmen:
Continental AG		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
52,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
67,50 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-22,96%
Rating vorher:
Sell		 Kurs aktuell:
66,30 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-21,57%
Analyst Name:
Philipp Konig 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
67,11 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

