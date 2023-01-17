Continental Aktie
WKN 543900
ISIN DE0005439004
Symbol CTTAF
Continental Sell
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Continental auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 52 Euro belassen. Der Barmittelzufluss sei schwach gewesen, schrieb Analyst Philipp Konig am Dienstagabend in einer ersten Reaktion auf Eckdaten für 2022. Zurückzuführen sei dies auf unerwartet geringe Zahlungseingänge. Der Umsatz und die operative Marge hätten im Rahmen der Erwartungen gelegen./ag/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.01.2023 / 21:01 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Passende Produkte der Société Générale
|Name
|WKN
|Hebel
|Kurs
|Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Continental
|Short
|SH3G66
|4,28
|1,58
|Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Continental
|Short
|SQ7WXH
|7,89
|0,86
Jetzt günstig traden!
Zusammenfassung: Continental Sell
|Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
52,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
67,50 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-22,96%
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
66,30 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-21,57%
|
Analyst Name:
Philipp Konig
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
67,11 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Continental AG
|17.01.23
|Continental Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.01.23
|Continental Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.01.23
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.12.22
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.12.22
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.01.23
|Continental Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.01.23
|Continental Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.01.23
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.12.22
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.12.22
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.11.22
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|10.11.22
|Continental Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.09.22
|Continental Buy
|UBS AG
|07.09.22
|Continental Buy
|UBS AG
|26.08.22
|Continental Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.12.22
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.11.22
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.11.22
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.10.22
|Continental Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.09.22
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.01.23
|Continental Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.01.23
|Continental Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.01.23
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.12.22
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.11.22
|Continental Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets