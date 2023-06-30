DAX 16.081 -0,4%ESt50 4.398 +0,0%TDax 3.177 -0,8%Dow 34.418 +0,0%Nas 13.817 +0,2%Bitcoin 28.396 +1,1%Euro 1,0912 -0,1%Öl 75,10 +0,3%Gold 1.921 +0,1%
Continental Aktie

KGV170,79

WKN 543900

ISIN DE0005439004

Symbol CTTAF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Continental Sell

16:11 Uhr
Continental Sell
Continental AG
Continental AG
66,58 EUR -2,46 EUR -3,56%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Continental vor Zahlen zum zweiten Quartal auf "Sell" belassen und ein neues Kursziel von 64 Euro genannt. Analyst Philipp Konig rechnet in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie damit, dass das operative Ergebnis in etwa so ausfällt wie zu Jahresbeginn. In den Segmenten werde das Augenmerk wohl stark auf der Profitabilität im Autogeschäft liegen, die er relativ stabil erwartet. Der Konsens sei hier anspruchsvoller./tih/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.07.2023 / 13:11 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Continental Sell

Unternehmen:
Continental AG		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
64,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
66,38 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-3,59%
Rating vorher:
Sell		 Kurs aktuell:
66,58 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-3,88%
Analyst Name:
Philipp Konig 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
73,44 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

