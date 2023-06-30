Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

16:11 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Continental vor Zahlen zum zweiten Quartal auf "Sell" belassen und ein neues Kursziel von 64 Euro genannt. Analyst Philipp Konig rechnet in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie damit, dass das operative Ergebnis in etwa so ausfällt wie zu Jahresbeginn. In den Segmenten werde das Augenmerk wohl stark auf der Profitabilität im Autogeschäft liegen, die er relativ stabil erwartet. Der Konsens sei hier anspruchsvoller./tih/gl

