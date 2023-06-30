Continental Aktie
WKN 543900
ISIN DE0005439004
Symbol CTTAF
Continental Sell
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Continental vor Zahlen zum zweiten Quartal auf "Sell" belassen und ein neues Kursziel von 64 Euro genannt. Analyst Philipp Konig rechnet in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie damit, dass das operative Ergebnis in etwa so ausfällt wie zu Jahresbeginn. In den Segmenten werde das Augenmerk wohl stark auf der Profitabilität im Autogeschäft liegen, die er relativ stabil erwartet. Der Konsens sei hier anspruchsvoller./tih/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.07.2023 / 13:11 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Nils Versemann / Shutterstock.com
Passende Produkte der Société Générale
|Name
|WKN
|Hebel
|Kurs
|Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Continental
|Short
|SV3EJ8
|4,97
|1,35
|Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Continental
|Short
|SV3E3K
|9,79
|0,69
Jetzt günstig traden!
Zusammenfassung: Continental Sell
|Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
64,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
66,38 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-3,59%
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
66,58 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-3,88%
|
Analyst Name:
Philipp Konig
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
73,44 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Continental AG
|16:11
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15:21
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.06.23
|Continental Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.06.23
|Continental Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.06.23
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|16:11
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15:21
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.06.23
|Continental Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.06.23
|Continental Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.06.23
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|13.06.23
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|11.05.23
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|09.03.23
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|18.01.23
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|18.01.23
|Continental Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16:11
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.05.23
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.03.23
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.02.23
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.01.23
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15:21
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.06.23
|Continental Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.06.23
|Continental Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.06.23
|Continental Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.05.23
|Continental Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.