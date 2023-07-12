DAX 16.089 +0,4%ESt50 4.383 +0,5%TDax 3.209 +0,9%Dow 34.347 +0,3%Nas 13.919 +1,2%Bitcoin 27.324 +0,2%Euro 1,1160 +0,3%Öl 80,19 +0,0%Gold 1.960 +0,2%
Continental Aktie

69,66 EUR +0,42 EUR +0,61 %
STU
Marktkap.13,74 Mrd. EUR KGV170,79

WKN 543900

ISIN DE0005439004

Symbol CTTAF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Continental Sell

09:56 Uhr
Continental Sell
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Continental AG
69,66 EUR 0,42 EUR 0,61%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Continental auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 64 Euro belassen. Im Autozulieferbereich habe Conti die Profitabilitätserwartungen im zweiten Quartal verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Philipp Koenig am Mittwochnachmittag nach Eckdaten./ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.07.2023 / 15:55 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Nils Versemann / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Continental Sell

Unternehmen:
Continental AG		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
64,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
69,22 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-7,54%
Rating vorher:
Sell		 Kurs aktuell:
69,66 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-8,13%
Analyst Name:
Philipp Koenig 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
73,44 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

