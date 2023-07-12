Continental Aktie
WKN 543900
ISIN DE0005439004
Symbol CTTAF
Continental Sell
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Continental auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 64 Euro belassen. Im Autozulieferbereich habe Conti die Profitabilitätserwartungen im zweiten Quartal verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Philipp Koenig am Mittwochnachmittag nach Eckdaten./ag/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.07.2023 / 15:55 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Continental Sell
|Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
64,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
69,22 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-7,54%
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
69,66 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-8,13%
|
Analyst Name:
Philipp Koenig
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
73,44 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
