Continental Aktie

69,48 EUR +0,44 EUR +0,64 %
STU
Marktkap. 13,98 Mrd. EUR KGV 170,79

WKN 543900

ISIN DE0005439004

Symbol CTTAF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Continental Sell

15:21 Uhr
Continental Sell
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Continental AG
69,48 EUR 0,44 EUR 0,64%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Continental nach endgültigen Zahlen auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 64 Euro belassen. Nach den vorläufigen Zahlen habe es wenig positive Neuigkeiten gegeben, schrieb Analyst Philipp Konig in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die, wenn auch nur geringfügige Verschlechterungen in der Reifensparte, dürften der Anlagestory aber kaum zuträglich sein./ck/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.08.2023 / 09:05 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Continental Sell

Unternehmen:
Continental AG		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
64,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
69,76 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-8,26%
Rating vorher:
Sell		 Kurs aktuell:
69,48 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-7,89%
Analyst Name:
Philipp Konig 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
74,25 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Continental AG