Continental Aktie
WKN 543900
ISIN DE0005439004
Symbol CTTAF
Continental Sell
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Continental nach endgültigen Zahlen auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 64 Euro belassen. Nach den vorläufigen Zahlen habe es wenig positive Neuigkeiten gegeben, schrieb Analyst Philipp Konig in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die, wenn auch nur geringfügige Verschlechterungen in der Reifensparte, dürften der Anlagestory aber kaum zuträglich sein./ck/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.08.2023 / 09:05 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Passende Produkte der Société Générale
|Name
|WKN
|Hebel
|Kurs
|Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Continental
|Short
|SV1XZZ
|4,94
|1,42
|Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Continental
|Short
|SW0K2C
|9,68
|0,72
Jetzt günstig traden!
Zusammenfassung: Continental Sell
|Unternehmen:
Continental AG
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
64,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
69,76 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-8,26%
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
69,48 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-7,89%
|
Analyst Name:
Philipp Konig
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
74,25 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Continental AG
|16:11
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|15:21
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:36
|Continental Halten
|DZ BANK
|08:01
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.08.23
|Continental Neutral
|UBS AG
|16:11
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|15:21
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:36
|Continental Halten
|DZ BANK
|08:01
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.08.23
|Continental Neutral
|UBS AG
|16:11
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|13.07.23
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|13.06.23
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|11.05.23
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|09.03.23
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|15:21
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.07.23
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.07.23
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.05.23
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.03.23
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:36
|Continental Halten
|DZ BANK
|08:01
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.08.23
|Continental Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.08.23
|Continental Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.07.23
|Continental Neutral
|UBS AG