NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Covestro nach einer Investorenkonferenz auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 53 Euro belassen. Das Investoreninteresse nach den Präsentationen einiger deutscher Chemiekonzerne habe sich fokussiert auf deren Kostensenkungspotenzial und die Möglichkeit, Investitionen auszusetzen, schrieb Analystin Georgina Iwamoto in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Sie halte die vertretenen Unternehmen für gut vorbereitet, um in dem aktuellen schwierigen Marktumfeld zu bestehen./edh/tih



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.09.2019 / 05:45 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.