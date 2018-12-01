finanzen.net
Covestro Aktie WKN: 606214 / ISIN: DE0006062144

43,75EUR
-0,27EUR
-0,61%
21:35:12
STU
26.09.2019 16:06
Covestro buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Covestro nach einer Investorenkonferenz auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 53 Euro belassen. Das Investoreninteresse nach den Präsentationen einiger deutscher Chemiekonzerne habe sich fokussiert auf deren Kostensenkungspotenzial und die Möglichkeit, Investitionen auszusetzen, schrieb Analystin Georgina Iwamoto in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Sie halte die vertretenen Unternehmen für gut vorbereitet, um in dem aktuellen schwierigen Marktumfeld zu bestehen./edh/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.09.2019 / 05:45 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Covestro buy

Unternehmen:
Covestro AG		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		Kursziel:
53,00 EUR
Rating jetzt:
buy		Kurs*:
43,68 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
+21,34%
Rating vorher:
buy		Kurs aktuell:
43,50 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+21,84%
Analyst Name:
Georgina Iwamoto		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
50,76 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Covestro AG

16:06 UhrCovestro buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.09.2019Covestro overweightBarclays Capital
23.09.2019Covestro NeutralUBS AG
19.09.2019Covestro UnderperformMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
18.09.2019Covestro HoldHSBC
16:06 UhrCovestro buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.09.2019Covestro overweightBarclays Capital
18.09.2019Covestro buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.09.2019Covestro buyJefferies & Company Inc.
06.09.2019Covestro overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.09.2019Covestro NeutralUBS AG
18.09.2019Covestro HoldHSBC
02.09.2019Covestro NeutralUBS AG
20.08.2019Covestro HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13.08.2019Covestro NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.09.2019Covestro UnderperformMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
13.08.2019Covestro SellBaader Bank
25.07.2019Covestro VerkaufenDZ BANK
24.07.2019Covestro SellBaader Bank
03.07.2019Covestro SellBaader Bank

Nachrichten zu Covestro AG

19.09.19
BASF und Covestro: Das macht Mut (Der Aktionär)
19.09.19
Covestro-Aktie schwächer: BofA senkt Covestro auf 'Underperform' (dpa-afx)
18.09.19
Covestro-Aktie gewinnt: Goldman hebt Covestro auf 'Buy' (dpa-afx)
18.09.19
Deshalb hinkt BASF Covestro hinterher (Der Aktionär)
18.09.19
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Covestro testen nach Goldman-Empfehlung erneut 200-Tage-Linie (dpa-afx)
17.09.19
Philipp Haindl: Covestro-Sparte ist das bislang prominenteste Übernahmeziel der Mittelstandsholding Serafin (Handelsblatt)
17.09.19
BASF und Covestro: Das darf jetzt nicht passieren ? (Der Aktionär)
16.09.19
Covestro vor dem Ausbruch: Jetzt zugreifen? (Der Aktionär)

mehr Covestro News
Kursziele Covestro Aktie

+16,02%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +16,02%
Ø Kursziel: 50,76
Anzahl:
Buy: 8
Hold: 8
Sell: 3
30
40
50
60
70
80
90
BNP PARIBAS
85 
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
50 
Kepler Cheuvreux
50 
Morgan Stanley
55 
Commerzbank AG
48 
Independent Research GmbH
46 
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
46 
Credit Suisse Group
46,50 
Deutsche Bank AG
60 
Baader Bank
42 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
50 
Jefferies & Company Inc.
57 
HSBC
39,50 
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
40 
UBS AG
41 
Barclays Capital
54 
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
53 
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +16,02%
Ø Kursziel: 50,76
alle Covestro Kursziele

