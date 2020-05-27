finanzen.net

Covestro Aktie WKN: 606214 / ISIN: DE0006062144

34,81EUR
-0,23EUR
-0,66%
14:10:50
STU
28.05.2020 11:21

Covestro buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Covestro auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 41 Euro belassen. Die Aktie des Kunststoffkonzerns werde zunehmend interessanter, schrieb Analystin Georgina Iwamoto in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Neben zyklischem Aufwärtspotenzial spräche auch die Ausrichtung auf das Thema Nachhaltigkeit für den Wert./mf/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.05.2020 / 18:46 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Covestro buy

Unternehmen:
Covestro AG		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
41,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
35,05 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
16,98%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
34,81 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17,78%
Analyst Name:
Georgina Iwamoto 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
35,29 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Covestro AG

13:36 Uhr Covestro add Baader Bank
12:31 Uhr Covestro Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
11:21 Uhr Covestro buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
27.05.20 Covestro Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.05.20 Covestro neutral Independent Research GmbH
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Covestro AG

04.04.20
Staatshilfe voraus? Diese DAX-Konzerne verfügen über die geringsten Cash-Reserven (finanzen.net)
19.02.20
Covestro schüttet nach Gewinneinbruch eine unveränderte Dividende aus (MyDividends)
15.04.20
DAX verlässt Handel deutlich leichter -- Wall Street rot -- Apple stellt neues iPhone SE vor -- Covestro: Gewinnwarnung -- Tesla profitiert von Kaufempfehlung -- adidas, Wirecard, VW im Fokus (finanzen.net)
24.04.20
DAX verabschiedet sich tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- Lufthansa-Chef: Rechnerisch 10.000 Mitarbeiter zuviel -- Boeing, Telekom, Infineon, Merck, Covestro im Fokus (finanzen.net)
03.04.20
DAX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- US-Arbeitsmarkt büßt massiv Stellen ein -- adidas braucht frisches Geld -- Tesla, PUMA, TRATON, Shop Apotheke, BNP im Fokus (finanzen.net)
29.04.20
DAX schließt über 11.000 Punkte-Marke -- Hoffnung auf Impfstoff treibt Wall Street -- Alphabet legt im ersten Quartal zu -- Deutsche Bank schreibt Verluste -- DWS, Daimler, Boeing, GE, Airbus im Fokus (finanzen.net)
08.05.20
DAX geht deutlich fester ins Wochenende -- Dow weit im Plus -- Wirecard-Vorstand wird umgebaut -- Siemens mit Gewinneinbruch -- Bechtle, Lufthansa, Rheinmetall, Uber, GoPro im Fokus (finanzen.net)
26.05.20
Covestro-Aktie in Grün: Covestro reduziert wegen Pandemie Gehälter und Arbeitszeiten (Dow Jones)
Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Covestro Aktie

+1,37%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +1,37%
Ø Kursziel: 35,29
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 7
Sell: 0
20
25
30
35
40
45
50
Morgan Stanley
50,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
40,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
45,00 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
31,00 €
Barclays Capital
38,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
36,00 €
HSBC
29,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
34,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
41,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
28,00 €
Baader Bank
33,00 €
Independent Research GmbH
33,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
24,00 €
UBS AG
32,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +1,37%
Ø Kursziel: 35,29
alle Covestro AG Kursziele

