NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Covestro auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 41 Euro belassen. Die Aktie des Kunststoffkonzerns werde zunehmend interessanter, schrieb Analystin Georgina Iwamoto in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Neben zyklischem Aufwärtspotenzial spräche auch die Ausrichtung auf das Thema Nachhaltigkeit für den Wert./mf/edh



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.05.2020 / 18:46 / EDT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.