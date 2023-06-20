DAX 16.111 -0,6%ESt50 4.343 -0,4%TDax 3.170 -1,1%Dow 34.054 -0,7%Nas 13.667 -0,2%Bitcoin 26.382 +1,5%Euro 1,0909 -0,1%Öl 75,91 +0,7%Gold 1.934 -0,1%
Covestro Aktie

45,65 EUR +0,43 EUR +0,95 %
STU
Marktkap.7,66 Mrd. EUR KGV-25,89

WKN 606214

ISIN DE0006062144

Symbol CVVTF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Covestro Buy

08:16 Uhr
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Covestro AG
45,65 EUR 0,43 EUR 0,95%
Charts| News| Analysen
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Covestro auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 64 Euro belassen. Das laut Medienberichte bestehende Übernahmeinteresse von Adnoc zeige den strategischen Reiz des Kunststoffkonzerns, schrieb Analystin Georgina Fraser in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.06.2023 / 23:29 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Covestro Buy

Unternehmen:
Covestro AG		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
64,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
45,71 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
40,01%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
45,65 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
40,20%
Analyst Name:
Georgina Fraser 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
46,83 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

