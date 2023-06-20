Covestro Aktie
WKN 606214
ISIN DE0006062144
Symbol CVVTF
Covestro Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Covestro auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 64 Euro belassen. Das laut Medienberichte bestehende Übernahmeinteresse von Adnoc zeige den strategischen Reiz des Kunststoffkonzerns, schrieb Analystin Georgina Fraser in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./ag/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.06.2023 / 23:29 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Covestro
Zusammenfassung: Covestro Buy
|Unternehmen:
Covestro AG
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
64,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
45,71 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
40,01%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
45,65 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
40,20%
|
Analyst Name:
Georgina Fraser
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
46,83 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Covestro AG
|08:21
|Covestro Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:16
|Covestro Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:01
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.06.23
|Covestro Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.06.23
|Covestro Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
