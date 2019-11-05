|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Ausblick
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|myNews
|Investor Relations NEU
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Name
|WKN
|Hebel
|Kurs
|Endlos Turbo auf Covestro
|SR5MGQ
|13,48
|Unternehmen:
Covestro AG
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
57,00 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
46,13 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+23,56%
|Rating vorher:
buy
|Kurs aktuell:
46,31 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+23,08%
|Analyst Name:
Laurence Alexander
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
50,39 EUR
|15:16 Uhr
|Covestro buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:51 Uhr
|Covestro buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11:31 Uhr
|Covestro buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:26 Uhr
|Covestro Sell
|Baader Bank
|08:41 Uhr
|Covestro buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15:16 Uhr
|Covestro buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:51 Uhr
|Covestro buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11:31 Uhr
|Covestro buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|08:41 Uhr
|Covestro buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.10.2019
|Covestro overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.11.2019
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.10.2019
|Covestro Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.10.2019
|Covestro Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|29.10.2019
|Covestro Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.10.2019
|Covestro Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|11:26 Uhr
|Covestro Sell
|Baader Bank
|28.10.2019
|Covestro Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|28.10.2019
|Covestro Sell
|Baader Bank
|21.10.2019
|Covestro Sell
|Baader Bank
|19.09.2019
|Covestro Underperform
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|17:21 Uhr
|Pfeiffer Vacuum neutral
|16:41 Uhr
|Merck Neutral
|15:16 Uhr
|Covestro buy
|14:21 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|14:21 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|14:11 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care overweight
|13:56 Uhr
|CompuGroup Medical SE Hold
|12:16 Uhr
|SAP SE overweight
|12:16 Uhr
|SAP SE overweight
|12:16 Uhr
|Software buy
|12:11 Uhr
|Fresenius SECo overweight
|11:51 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland Neutral
|11:51 Uhr
|United Internet buy
|11:51 Uhr
|Covestro buy
|11:51 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland buy
|11:51 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland overweight
|11:51 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
|11:51 Uhr
|CompuGroup Medical SE buy
|11:51 Uhr
|Siemens Healthineers Hold
|11:51 Uhr
|SAP SE Neutral
|11:51 Uhr
|SAP SE Neutral
|11:46 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland buy
|11:46 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|11:46 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland Hold
|11:41 Uhr
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Hold
|11:36 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|11:31 Uhr
|Covestro buy
|11:26 Uhr
|Covestro Sell
|11:06 Uhr
|Pfeiffer Vacuum buy
|11:01 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Sell
|10:56 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|10:36 Uhr
|SAP SE buy
|10:36 Uhr
|SAP SE buy
|10:31 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Hold
|09:31 Uhr
|Siemens buy
|09:26 Uhr
|SAP SE Hold
|09:26 Uhr
|SAP SE Hold
|09:06 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy List
|09:06 Uhr
|SAP SE Conviction Buy List
|09:06 Uhr
|SAP SE Conviction Buy List
|Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 44 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 44 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 44 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan