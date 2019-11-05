finanzen.net
Covestro Aktie WKN: 606214 / ISIN: DE0006062144

46,23EUR
+0,47EUR
+1,03%
17:40:05
STU
05.11.2019 15:16
(0)

Covestro buy (Jefferies & Company Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Covestro auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 57 Euro belassen. Aussagen der Konkurrenz zu den Endmärkten ließen auf ein womöglich herausforderndes erstes Halbjahr 2020 schließen, schrieb Analyst Laurence Alexander in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Er senkte seine Schätzungen für den Gewinn je Aktie des Kunststoffkonzerns in den Jahren 2020 und 2021./ajx/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.11.2019 / 08:00 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.11.2019 / 08:00 / ET


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Covestro buy

Unternehmen:
Covestro AG		Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		Kursziel:
57,00 EUR
Rating jetzt:
buy		Kurs*:
46,13 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
+23,56%
Rating vorher:
buy		Kurs aktuell:
46,31 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+23,08%
Analyst Name:
Laurence Alexander		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
50,39 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Covestro AG

15:16 UhrCovestro buyJefferies & Company Inc.
11:51 UhrCovestro buyDeutsche Bank AG
11:31 UhrCovestro buyKepler Cheuvreux
11:26 UhrCovestro SellBaader Bank
08:41 UhrCovestro buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
15:16 UhrCovestro buyJefferies & Company Inc.
11:51 UhrCovestro buyDeutsche Bank AG
11:31 UhrCovestro buyKepler Cheuvreux
08:41 UhrCovestro buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.10.2019Covestro overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.11.2019Covestro NeutralUBS AG
29.10.2019Covestro HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
29.10.2019Covestro HaltenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
29.10.2019Covestro NeutralCredit Suisse Group
28.10.2019Covestro HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
11:26 UhrCovestro SellBaader Bank
28.10.2019Covestro VerkaufenDZ BANK
28.10.2019Covestro SellBaader Bank
21.10.2019Covestro SellBaader Bank
19.09.2019Covestro UnderperformMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.

Nachrichten zu Covestro AG

Ziel 42 Euro
Covestro-Aktie gefragt: UBS belässt Covestro auf 'Neutral'
Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Covestro auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 42 Euro belassen.
07:57 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman belässt Covestro auf 'Buy' - Ziel 52 Euro (dpa-afx)
31.10.19
Covestro-Aktie: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen des Monats Oktober (finanzen.net)
29.10.19
Covestro: Nichts für schwache Nerven - das raten jetzt die Analysten! (Der Aktionär)
28.10.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Covestro auf 'Buy' - Ziel 57 Euro (dpa-afx)
28.10.19
Covestro-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Covestro weiter unter Preisdruck - Prognosespanne eingeengt (finanzen.net)
28.10.19
Kunststoffhersteller: Covestro-CEO Steilemann: „Die geopolitischen Risiken nehmen zu“ (Handelsblatt)
28.10.19
AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Covestro drehen nach vorsichtigem Ausblick wieder ins Minus (dpa-afx)
28.10.19
Schwache Autokonjunktur und Preisdruck: Covestro-Gewinn halbiert, Aktie steigt trotzdem (manager magazin online)

Kursziele Covestro Aktie

+9,00%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +9,00%
Ø Kursziel: 50,39
Anzahl:
Buy: 8
Hold: 8
Sell: 3
30
40
50
60
70
80
90
BNP PARIBAS
85 
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
50 
Commerzbank AG
48 
HSBC
39,50 
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
40 
Independent Research GmbH
47 
Barclays Capital
53 
Credit Suisse Group
46,50 
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
42 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
50 
Morgan Stanley
52 
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
52 
UBS AG
42 
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
52 
Baader Bank
42 
Kepler Cheuvreux
49 
Deutsche Bank AG
60 
Jefferies & Company Inc.
57 
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +9,00%
Ø Kursziel: 50,39
alle Covestro Kursziele

