NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Covestro auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 57 Euro belassen. Aussagen der Konkurrenz zu den Endmärkten ließen auf ein womöglich herausforderndes erstes Halbjahr 2020 schließen, schrieb Analyst Laurence Alexander in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Er senkte seine Schätzungen für den Gewinn je Aktie des Kunststoffkonzerns in den Jahren 2020 und 2021./ajx/bek



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.11.2019 / 08:00 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.11.2019 / 08:00 / ET





