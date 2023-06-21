DAX 15.952 -0,5%ESt50 4.291 -0,7%TDax 3.143 -0,2%Dow 33.952 -0,3%Nas 13.502 -1,2%Bitcoin 27.468 +0,4%Euro 1,0970 -0,1%Öl 75,25 -2,3%Gold 1.921 -0,6%
Covestro Aktie

48,04 EUR +1,26 EUR +2,69 %
STU
Marktkap.8,64 Mrd. EUR KGV-25,89

WKN 606214

ISIN DE0006062144

Symbol CVVTF

Jefferies & Company Inc.

Covestro Buy

15:01 Uhr
Covestro Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Covestro AG
48,04 EUR 1,26 EUR 2,69%
Charts| News| Analysen
für 0 € handeln

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Covestro auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 46 Euro belassen. Der Kunststoffkonzern habe zwar eine Adnoc-Offerte als zu niedrig abgelehnt, schrieb Analyst Chris Counihan am Donnerstagmittag in seiner ersten Reaktion. Grundsätzlich sei man aber gesprächsbereit, und dies sei positiv./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.06.2023 / 07:26 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.06.2023 / 07:26 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Covestro Buy

Unternehmen:
Covestro AG		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
46,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
47,71 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-3,58%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
48,04 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-4,25%
Analyst Name:
Chris Counihan 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
45,95 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

