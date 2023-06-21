Covestro Aktie
WKN 606214
ISIN DE0006062144
Symbol CVVTF
Covestro Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Covestro auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 46 Euro belassen. Der Kunststoffkonzern habe zwar eine Adnoc-Offerte als zu niedrig abgelehnt, schrieb Analyst Chris Counihan am Donnerstagmittag in seiner ersten Reaktion. Grundsätzlich sei man aber gesprächsbereit, und dies sei positiv./ag/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.06.2023 / 07:26 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.06.2023 / 07:26 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Covestro
Zusammenfassung: Covestro Buy
|Unternehmen:
Covestro AG
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
46,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
47,71 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-3,58%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
48,04 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-4,25%
|
Analyst Name:
Chris Counihan
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
45,95 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
