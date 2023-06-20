Covestro Aktie
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Covestro auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 41 Euro belassen. Dieser "Übernahmeversuch Runde 2" von Adnoc komme auf ähnlichem Kursniveau wie der von Apollo Capital vor zwei Jahren, schrieb Analyst Geoff Haire am Dienstagmittag in einer ersten Reaktion. Damals sei daraus kein konkretes Angebot entstanden. Industrielle Synergien seien mit Adnoc schwer zu finden. Zudem gebe es für einen Käufer einige Risiken, wie beispielsweise das Überangebot auf dem MDI- und TDI-Markt sowie die große Belegschaft in Deutschland./ag/ck
