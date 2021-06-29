  • Suche
Danone Aktie

59,57EUR
+0,13EUR
+0,22%
10:09:54
XETRA
30.06.2021 09:11

Danone overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Danone auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 75 Euro belassen. Dies schrieb Analystin Celine Pannuti in einem am Mittwoch vorliegenden Ausblick auf die Halbjahresberichte der Nahrungsmittel- und Konsumgüterbranchen. Henkel und Danone sind ihre Favoriten, zu meiden rät sie Unilever und Essity. Mittelfristig bleibt sie auch von der Qualität von Nestle und L'Oreal überzeugt, traut ihnen nach Kursrallys aber aktuell eher wenig zu. Gleiches gilt für Reckitt Benckiser und JDE Peets./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.06.2021 / 23:08 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.06.2021 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Danone overweight

Unternehmen:
Danone S.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
75,00 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
59,64 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
25,75%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
59,57 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
25,90%
Analyst Name:
Celine Pannuti 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
59,23 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Danone S.A.

09:11 Uhr Danone overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.06.21 Danone Equal-Weight Morgan Stanley
29.06.21 Danone Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.06.21 Danone Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.06.21 Danone overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Nachrichten zu Danone S.A.

19.02.21
Danone reduziert die Dividende (MyDividends)
19.02.21
Danone reduziert die Dividende (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Danone Aktie

-0,57%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -0,57%
Ø Kursziel: 59,23
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
45
50
55
60
65
70
75
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
52,00 €
Bernstein Research
50,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
62,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
70,00 €
RBC Capital Markets
52,00 €
Barclays Capital
65,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
62,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
55,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
67,00 €
UBS AG
45,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
53,00 €
Morgan Stanley
62,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
75,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -0,57%
Ø Kursziel: 59,23
alle Danone S.A. Kursziele

