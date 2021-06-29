NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Danone auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 75 Euro belassen. Dies schrieb Analystin Celine Pannuti in einem am Mittwoch vorliegenden Ausblick auf die Halbjahresberichte der Nahrungsmittel- und Konsumgüterbranchen. Henkel und Danone sind ihre Favoriten, zu meiden rät sie Unilever und Essity. Mittelfristig bleibt sie auch von der Qualität von Nestle und L'Oreal überzeugt, traut ihnen nach Kursrallys aber aktuell eher wenig zu. Gleiches gilt für Reckitt Benckiser und JDE Peets./ag/gl