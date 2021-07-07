|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Danone S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
75,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
60,62 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
23,72%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
60,60 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23,76%
|
Analyst Name:
Celine Pannuti
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
59,23 €
