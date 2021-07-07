  • Suche
29.07.2021 13:46

Danone Overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Danone nach Zahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 75 Euro belassen. Der Nahrungsmittelhersteller habe ein solides erstes Halbjahr hinter sich, schrieb Analystin Celine Pannuti in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Schnelleinschätzung. Sie verwies auf das etwas besser als erwartet ausgefallene Ergebnis je Aktie und auf die bekräftigten Jahresziele./ck/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.07.2021 / 07:50 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.07.2021 / 07:54 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Danone Overweight

Unternehmen:
Danone S.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
75,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
60,62 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
23,72%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
60,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23,76%
Analyst Name:
Celine Pannuti 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
59,23 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Danone S.A.

13:46 Uhr Danone Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13:46 Uhr Danone Sell UBS AG
13:11 Uhr Danone Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.07.21 Danone Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
30.06.21 Danone overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Danone S.A.

19.02.21
Danone reduziert die Dividende (MyDividends)
19.02.21
Danone reduziert die Dividende (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Danone Aktie

-2,26%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -2,26%
Ø Kursziel: 59,23
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
45
50
55
60
65
70
75
Bernstein Research
50,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
62,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
70,00 €
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
52,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
62,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
55,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
67,00 €
Morgan Stanley
62,00 €
Barclays Capital
65,00 €
RBC Capital Markets
52,00 €
UBS AG
45,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
75,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
53,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -2,26%
Ø Kursziel: 59,23
alle Danone S.A. Kursziele

