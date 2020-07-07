FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für Deutsche Börse von 160 auf 172 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Gutes Wachstum habe seinen Preis, bewertete Analyst Benjamin Goy in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie den jüngsten Kursanstieg bei der Aktie des Börsenbetreibers. Das Bewertungsniveau bleibe aber immer noch günstig. Das Kursziel macht der Experte nun an seinen Schätzungen für 2022 fest./tih/jha/