finanzen.net

Deutsche Börse Aktie WKN: 581005 / ISIN: DE0005810055

167,35EUR
+1,25EUR
+0,75%
16:49:47
XETRA
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
13.07.2020 11:56

Deutsche Börse buy (Deutsche Bank AG)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für Deutsche Börse von 160 auf 172 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Gutes Wachstum habe seinen Preis, bewertete Analyst Benjamin Goy in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie den jüngsten Kursanstieg bei der Aktie des Börsenbetreibers. Das Bewertungsniveau bleibe aber immer noch günstig. Das Kursziel macht der Experte nun an seinen Schätzungen für 2022 fest./tih/jha/

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Deutsche Börse
Long
 SB9VXB 42,30
0,40
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Deutsche Börse
Long
 SB1UBM 10,61
1,58
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SB9VXB, SB1UBM. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.07.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.07.2020 / 06:11 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Deutsche Börse buy

Unternehmen:
Deutsche Börse AG		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
172,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
166,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
3,24%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
167,35 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2,78%
Analyst Name:
Benjamin Goy 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
152,71 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Deutsche Börse AG

11:56 Uhr Deutsche Börse buy Deutsche Bank AG
07.07.20 Deutsche Börse overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
25.06.20 Deutsche Börse neutral Credit Suisse Group
18.06.20 Deutsche Börse buy Deutsche Bank AG
08.06.20 Deutsche Börse overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Deutsche Börse Aktie

-8,75%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -8,75%
Ø Kursziel: 152,71
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 9
Sell: 0
130
135
140
145
150
155
160
165
170
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
140,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
144,00 €
Warburg Research
143,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
138,00 €
Barclays Capital
150,00 €
RBC Capital Markets
141,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
172,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
167,00 €
Independent Research GmbH
170,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
147,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
170,00 €
Morgan Stanley
131,00 €
HSBC
165,00 €
UBS AG
160,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -8,75%
Ø Kursziel: 152,71
alle Deutsche Börse AG Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

15:03 Uhr Airbus Outperform
15:02 Uhr Infineon Outperform
15:01 Uhr Covestro buy
15:00 Uhr Air France-KLM Underperform
14:03 Uhr Rheinmetall buy
14:02 Uhr Siemens buy
14:02 Uhr Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Neutral
14:00 Uhr TRATON buy
13:59 Uhr KRONES buy
13:57 Uhr Schneider Electric buy
13:57 Uhr Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
13:51 Uhr ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) buy
13:49 Uhr Alstom buy
13:48 Uhr Ströer Equal weight
13:48 Uhr Dürr Neutral
13:48 Uhr JCDecaux Underweight
13:48 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
13:47 Uhr Santander overweight
13:46 Uhr GEA Neutral
13:45 Uhr KION GROUP buy
13:33 Uhr BASF Neutral
13:31 Uhr Akzo Nobel Conviction Buy List
13:30 Uhr Airbus Conviction Buy List
13:24 Uhr BASF Halten
13:16 Uhr Infineon Equal weight
13:15 Uhr Saint-Gobain overweight
13:14 Uhr STMicroelectronics overweight
13:14 Uhr Nokia Equal weight
13:06 Uhr Airbus buy
13:06 Uhr SAFRAN Neutral
13:05 Uhr Rolls-Royce Neutral
13:05 Uhr MTU Aero Engines Neutral
12:47 Uhr BASF Neutral
12:46 Uhr Dialog Semiconductor overweight
12:45 Uhr ASML NV overweight
12:38 Uhr Kering Conviction Buy List
12:37 Uhr Roche Conviction Buy List
12:19 Uhr Volvo (B) Neutral
12:18 Uhr Apple buy
12:03 Uhr ASML NV Outperform
12:03 Uhr Lufthansa Underperform
11:31 Uhr ams Underweight
11:25 Uhr AIXTRON overweight
11:09 Uhr KION GROUP buy
11:09 Uhr Deutsche Börse buy
10:42 Uhr Elmos Semiconductor Hold
10:41 Uhr BASF Hold
10:38 Uhr Siemens Equal weight
10:16 Uhr BASF buy
10:14 Uhr Philips Neutral

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Deutschland debattiert über ein Ende der coronabedingten Maskenpflicht im Handel. Wie ist Ihre Meinung dazu?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Presse mehr anzeigen