DAX 17.711 +0,1%ESt50 4.901 +0,2%MSCI World 3.337 -0,8%Dow 38.585 -1,0%Nas 15.940 -1,7%Bitcoin 61.898 +5,2%Euro 1,0867 +0,1%Öl 82,30 +0,3%Gold 2.127 +0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Bayer BAY001 NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 RENK RENK73 Tesla A1CX3T Apple 865985 Super Micro Computer A0MKJF Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Coinbase A2QP7J Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Amazon 906866 Daimler Truck DTR0CK NEL ASA A0B733 Plug Power A1JA81 BASF BASF11
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Vor Powell-Anhörung: DAX stabil -- Börsen in Fernost uneins -- DHL mit Gewinneinbruch, Dividende stabil -- Commerzbank beendet Aktienrückkauf -- RENK im Fokus
Top News
LVMH-Aktie wenig verändert: Nicolas Ghesquière feiert zehn Jahre bei Louis Vuitton
Powell-Anhörung voraus: DAX pendelt um Nulllinie
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
+++ Das Finanz-Event für Privatanleger & Trader: 50 Expertenvorträge beim ersten Anlegertag München am 16. März 2024 - jetzt kostenfrei anmelden! +++

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
39,56 EUR -1,81 EUR -4,36 %
STU
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap. 50,52 Mrd. EUR KGV 8,16

WKN 555200

ISIN DE0005552004

Symbol DPSTF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral

09:01 Uhr
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
39,56 EUR -1,81 EUR -4,36%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für DHL Group nach Zahlen mit einem Kursziel von 43 Euro auf "Neutral" belassen. Bereinigt um Sondereffekte liege das operative Ergebnis rund 12 Prozent unter dem Marktkonsens, schrieb Analyst Samuel Bland am Mittwochmorgen nach Zahlen. Die Bonner hätten in allen Bereichen schwach abgeschnitten./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.03.2024 / 07:03 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.03.2024 / 07:03 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: AIF

Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral

Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
43,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
40,14 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
7,13%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
39,56 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
8,70%
Analyst Name:
Samuel Bland 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
48,29 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

09:01 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.02.24 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy UBS AG
20.02.24 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy Deutsche Bank AG
15.02.24 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.02.24 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Outperform Bernstein Research
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)