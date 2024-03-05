DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie
WKN 555200
ISIN DE0005552004
Symbol DPSTF
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für DHL Group nach Zahlen mit einem Kursziel von 43 Euro auf "Neutral" belassen. Bereinigt um Sondereffekte liege das operative Ergebnis rund 12 Prozent unter dem Marktkonsens, schrieb Analyst Samuel Bland am Mittwochmorgen nach Zahlen. Die Bonner hätten in allen Bereichen schwach abgeschnitten./ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.03.2024 / 07:03 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.03.2024 / 07:03 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: AIF
Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
43,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
40,14 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
7,13%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
39,56 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
8,70%
|
Analyst Name:
Samuel Bland
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
48,29 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
