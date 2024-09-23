DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie
Marktkap. 44,29 Mrd. EURKGV 14,50 Div. Rendite 4,12
WKN 555200
ISIN DE0005552004
Symbol DPSTF
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für DHL Group mit einem Kursziel von 49 Euro auf "Overweight" belassen. Die "Strategy 2030" zeige klare Ambitionen, die starke Marktposition zu nutzen und stärker zu wachsen, schrieb Analystin Alexia Dogani in ihrem am Dienstag vorliegenden Kommentar. Sie wertet den Plan positiv für die Aktien./ag/zb
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.09.2024 / 22:25 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.09.2024 / 22:25 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Erasmus Wolff / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
49,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
37,93 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
29,19%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
38,22 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
28,21%
|
Analyst Name:
Alexia Dogani
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
43,14 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|08:21
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.09.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.09.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.09.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.09.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:21
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.09.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.09.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.09.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.09.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:21
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.09.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.09.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.09.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.09.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|20.11.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.11.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.10.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.09.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.09.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.08.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.08.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
|Warburg Research
|06.08.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.08.24
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|UBS AG