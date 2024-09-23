DAX 18.958 +0,6%ESt50 4.936 +1,0%MSCI World 3.693 +0,1%Dow 42.125 +0,2%Nas 17.974 +0,1%Bitcoin 57.055 +0,1%Euro 1,1124 +0,1%Öl 75,67 +1,8%Gold 2.631 +0,1%
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie

38,22 EUR +0,23 EUR +0,61 %
STU
Marktkap. 44,29 Mrd. EUR

KGV 14,50 Div. Rendite 4,12

WKN 555200

ISIN DE0005552004

Symbol DPSTF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight

08:21 Uhr
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
38,22 EUR 0,23 EUR 0,61%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für DHL Group mit einem Kursziel von 49 Euro auf "Overweight" belassen. Die "Strategy 2030" zeige klare Ambitionen, die starke Marktposition zu nutzen und stärker zu wachsen, schrieb Analystin Alexia Dogani in ihrem am Dienstag vorliegenden Kommentar. Sie wertet den Plan positiv für die Aktien./ag/zb

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.09.2024 / 22:25 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.09.2024 / 22:25 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Erasmus Wolff / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight

Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
49,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
37,93 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
29,19%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
38,22 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
28,21%
Analyst Name:
Alexia Dogani 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
43,14 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

08:21 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.09.24 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold Deutsche Bank AG
23.09.24 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Kaufen DZ BANK
23.09.24 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight Barclays Capital
18.09.24 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

