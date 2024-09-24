DAX 18.921 -0,4%ESt50 4.917 -0,5%MSCI World 3.699 -0,1%Dow 42.017 -0,5%Nas 18.107 +0,2%Bitcoin 57.238 -0,4%Euro 1,1155 -0,2%Öl 74,60 -0,7%Gold 2.656 +0,0%
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie

38,42 EUR +0,19 EUR +0,50 %
STU
Marktkap. 44,1 Mrd. EUR

KGV 14,50 Div. Rendite 4,12

WKN 555200

ISIN DE0005552004

Symbol DPSTF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight

17:01 Uhr
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
38,42 EUR 0,19 EUR 0,50%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - JPMorgan hat DHL Group auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 49 Euro belassen. Die Aktie steht zudem auf der "Analyst Focus List" der US-Bank. Die geplante Erlaubnis der Bundesnetzagentur, bei Briefen die Preise zum Jahreswechsel um rund 10,5 Prozent anzuheben, sei eine positive Nachricht für den Logistikkonzern, schrieb Analystin Alexia Dogani am Mittwoch in einer ersten Reaktion. Sie fühlt sich in ihrer Einschätzung bestätigt, dass sich das operative Ergebnis (Ebit) der Bonner im Post- und Paketgeschäft 2025 auf eine Milliarde Euro erholen wird./gl/men

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.09.2024 / 14:39 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.09.2024 / 14:39 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight

Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
49,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
38,36 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
27,74%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
38,42 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
27,54%
Analyst Name:
Alexia Dogani 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
43,14 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

17:01 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10:56 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold Deutsche Bank AG
10:31 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold Warburg Research
24.09.24 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Kaufen DZ BANK
24.09.24 DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

finanzen.net Aktienempfehlung DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Aktie: JP Morgan Chase & Co. vergibt Bewertung DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Aktie: JP Morgan Chase & Co. vergibt Bewertung
finanzen.net DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie News: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) am Mittwochnachmittag mit angezogener Handbremse
dpa-afx ROUNDUP 2: Briefversand soll 10,5 Prozent teurer werden
EQS Group EQS-PVR: Deutsche Post AG: Ver&#246;ffentlichung gem&#228;&#223; &#167; 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
dpa-afx ROUNDUP: Briefporto soll Anfang 2025 steigen
dpa-afx Briefporto soll Anfang 2025 steigen
finanzen.net DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie News: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) verteidigt am Mittwochmittag Vortagesniveau
finanzen.net Aktienempfehlung DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Aktie: Deutsche Bank AG bewertet Anteilsschein in neuer Analyse
finanzen.net Warburg Research veröffentlicht Investment-Empfehlung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Aktie mit Hold
EQS Group EQS-PVR: Deutsche Post AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Group EQS-PVR: Deutsche Post AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Group EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Post AG takes principal decision to modernize the group&#8217;s structure in the context of Strategy 2030
EQS Group EQS-PVR: Deutsche Post AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Group EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Group EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Group EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Group EQS-PVR: Deutsche Post AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution