DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie
Marktkap. 44,1 Mrd. EURKGV 14,50 Div. Rendite 4,12
WKN 555200
ISIN DE0005552004
Symbol DPSTF
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - JPMorgan hat DHL Group auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 49 Euro belassen. Die Aktie steht zudem auf der "Analyst Focus List" der US-Bank. Die geplante Erlaubnis der Bundesnetzagentur, bei Briefen die Preise zum Jahreswechsel um rund 10,5 Prozent anzuheben, sei eine positive Nachricht für den Logistikkonzern, schrieb Analystin Alexia Dogani am Mittwoch in einer ersten Reaktion. Sie fühlt sich in ihrer Einschätzung bestätigt, dass sich das operative Ergebnis (Ebit) der Bonner im Post- und Paketgeschäft 2025 auf eine Milliarde Euro erholen wird./gl/men
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.09.2024 / 14:39 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.09.2024 / 14:39 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: AIF
Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
49,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
38,36 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
27,74%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
38,42 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
27,54%
|
Analyst Name:
Alexia Dogani
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
43,14 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
