DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie

38,12 EUR +0,02 EUR +0,04 %
STU
Marktkap. 44,24 Mrd. EUR KGV 8,16

WKN 555200

ISIN DE0005552004

Symbol DPSTF

08:01 Uhr
38,12 EUR 0,02 EUR 0,04%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für DHL Group von 36,40 auf 34,80 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Underweight" belassen. Analyst Samuel Bland reduzierte in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie seine operativen Ergebnisprognosen (Ebit) für den Logistikkonzern. Für 2024 erwartet er weiterhin eine rückläufige Profitabilität. Im kommenden Jahr sollte die Geschäftsentwicklung allerdings auch die Talsohle erreichen, der 2025 eine deutliche Erholung folgen sollte, so der Experte weiter./gl/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.11.2023 / 19:58 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.11.2023 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
34,80 €
Rating jetzt:
Underweight		 Kurs*:
38,12 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-8,70%
Rating vorher:
Underweight		 Kurs aktuell:
38,12 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-8,70%
Analyst Name:
Samuel Bland 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
46,61 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

