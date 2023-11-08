DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Aktie
WKN 555200
ISIN DE0005552004
Symbol DPSTF
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Underweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für DHL Group von 36,40 auf 34,80 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Underweight" belassen. Analyst Samuel Bland reduzierte in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie seine operativen Ergebnisprognosen (Ebit) für den Logistikkonzern. Für 2024 erwartet er weiterhin eine rückläufige Profitabilität. Im kommenden Jahr sollte die Geschäftsentwicklung allerdings auch die Talsohle erreichen, der 2025 eine deutliche Erholung folgen sollte, so der Experte weiter./gl/ck
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.11.2023 / 19:58 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.11.2023 / 00:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Erasmus Wolff / Shutterstock.com
Passende Produkte der Société Générale
|Name
|WKN
|Hebel
|Kurs
|Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Deutsche Post
|Short
|SW0QTY
|4,74
|0,81
|Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Deutsche Post
|Short
|SW4ELS
|9,31
|0,42
Jetzt günstig traden!
Zusammenfassung: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Underweight
|Unternehmen:
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
34,80 €
|Rating jetzt:
Underweight
|Kurs*:
38,12 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-8,70%
|Rating vorher:
Underweight
|Kurs aktuell:
38,12 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-8,70%
|
Analyst Name:
Samuel Bland
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
46,61 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
|08:01
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|08.11.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.11.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|08:01
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|08.11.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.11.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|08.11.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|08.11.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|08.11.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.11.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Buy
|UBS AG
|08.11.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08:01
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.10.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.09.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.09.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.11.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Hold
|Warburg Research
|13.10.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|03.10.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.10.23
|DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post) Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research