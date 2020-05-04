finanzen.net
Schlussglocke - die neue Trading-Webinarreihe. Mittwochs um 17:30 Uhr, präsentiert von UBS - hier kostenlos anmelden und am Live-Webinar teilnehmen.-w-

Dialog Semiconductor Aktie WKN: 927200 / ISIN: GB0059822006

32,28EUR
+2,56EUR
+8,61%
12:04:58
XETRA
32,44EUR
+2,96EUR
+10,02%
12:20:03
BTE
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
06.05.2020 11:21

Dialog Semiconductor Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Dialog Semiconductor nach Quartalszahlen von 32 auf 33 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Kennziffern des Halbleiter-Unternehmens und der Ausblick auf das zweite Jahresviertel hätten die Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Sandeep Deshpande in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Der Experte erhöhte seine Gewinnprognosen für die Jahre 2020 und 2021./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.05.2020 / 22:55 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.05.2020 / 07:10 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Dialog Semiconductor Neutral

Unternehmen:
Dialog Semiconductor Plc.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
33,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
29,66 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
11,26%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
32,16 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2,61%
Analyst Name:
Sandeep Deshpande 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
39,25 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

11:21 Uhr Dialog Semiconductor Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.05.20 Dialog Semiconductor Outperform Credit Suisse Group
04.05.20 Dialog Semiconductor buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
16.04.20 Dialog Semiconductor overweight Barclays Capital
14.04.20 Dialog Semiconductor Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

Bessere Geschäfte
Dialog Semiconductor übertrifft Analystenerwartungen - Aktie mit Kurssprung
Der Halbleiterhersteller Dialog Semiconductor ist besser als von Experten erwartet ins Jahr gestartet.
24.03.20
DAX letztlich mit zweistelligem Plus -- Wall Street mit sattem Grün -- Intel setzt Aktienrückkäufe aus -- Goldpreis über 1.600 Dollar -- Boeing, Salzgitter, PUMA, LPKF, BVB, RATIONAL, Nordex im Fokus (finanzen.net)
23.03.20
DAX letztlich mit deutlichen Abschlägen -- Dow schließt tiefer -- US-Notenbank kündigt unbegrenzte Anleihekäufe an -- thyssenkrupp kassiert Jahresprognose -- Deutschen Bank, MTU, TRATON im Fokus (finanzen.net)
26.03.20
DAX schließt über 10.000 Punkten -- US-Börsen beenden Handel weit im Plus -- Fortum bei Uniper am Ziel -- US-Erstanträge steigen -- KION, Boeing, MTU, SMA Solar, CTS, EVOTEC, Scout24 im Fokus (finanzen.net)
05.03.20
DAX schließt unter 12.000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Börsen tiefrot -- Merck übertrifft Erwartungen -- Operatives Ergebnis von ProSiebenSat.1 geht zurück -- Vonovia, Continental, Henkel, HelloFresh im Fokus (finanzen.net)
04.05.20
DAX schließt mit deutlichem Verlust -- Dow rettet Plus -- Infineon warnt wegen Corona-Auswirkungen -- Intel kauft Moovit -- Wirecard gleich zweimal abgestuft -- Allianz, thyssen, Gilead im Fokus (finanzen.net)
05.05.20
DAX schließt über 10.600 Punkten -- Dow geht höher in den Feierabend -- Disney mit Umsatzsprung -- Beyond Meat schreibt schwarze Zahlen -- Virgin Galactic, BMW, HUGO BOSS, HelloFresh im Fokus (finanzen.net)
26.03.20
Chipwerte im Fokus: Infineon- und Dialog-Aktien steigen - Micron stützt (dpa-afx)
24.03.20
Infineon-Aktie und ASML-Aktie im Fokus: Chip-Branche erholt (dpa-afx)
Bessere Geschäfte
Dialog Semiconductor übertrifft Analystenerwartungen - Aktie mit Kurssprung
Der Halbleiterhersteller Dialog Semiconductor ist besser als von Experten erwartet ins Jahr gestartet.
24.03.20
DAX letztlich mit zweistelligem Plus -- Wall Street mit sattem Grün -- Intel setzt Aktienrückkäufe aus -- Goldpreis über 1.600 Dollar -- Boeing, Salzgitter, PUMA, LPKF, BVB, RATIONAL, Nordex im Fokus (finanzen.net)
23.03.20
DAX letztlich mit deutlichen Abschlägen -- Dow schließt tiefer -- US-Notenbank kündigt unbegrenzte Anleihekäufe an -- thyssenkrupp kassiert Jahresprognose -- Deutschen Bank, MTU, TRATON im Fokus (finanzen.net)
26.03.20
DAX schließt über 10.000 Punkten -- US-Börsen beenden Handel weit im Plus -- Fortum bei Uniper am Ziel -- US-Erstanträge steigen -- KION, Boeing, MTU, SMA Solar, CTS, EVOTEC, Scout24 im Fokus (finanzen.net)
05.03.20
DAX schließt unter 12.000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Börsen tiefrot -- Merck übertrifft Erwartungen -- Operatives Ergebnis von ProSiebenSat.1 geht zurück -- Vonovia, Continental, Henkel, HelloFresh im Fokus (finanzen.net)
04.05.20
DAX schließt mit deutlichem Verlust -- Dow rettet Plus -- Infineon warnt wegen Corona-Auswirkungen -- Intel kauft Moovit -- Wirecard gleich zweimal abgestuft -- Allianz, thyssen, Gilead im Fokus (finanzen.net)
05.05.20
DAX schließt über 10.600 Punkten -- Dow geht höher in den Feierabend -- Disney mit Umsatzsprung -- Beyond Meat schreibt schwarze Zahlen -- Virgin Galactic, BMW, HUGO BOSS, HelloFresh im Fokus (finanzen.net)
26.03.20
Chipwerte im Fokus: Infineon- und Dialog-Aktien steigen - Micron stützt (dpa-afx)
24.03.20
Infineon-Aktie und ASML-Aktie im Fokus: Chip-Branche erholt (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Dialog Semiconductor Plc. Newsmehr Dialog Semiconductor Plc. Newsmehr Dialog Semiconductor Plc. Newsmehr Dialog Semiconductor Plc. Newsmehr Dialog Semiconductor Plc. Newsmehr Dialog Semiconductor Plc. Newsmehr Dialog Semiconductor Plc. Newsmehr Dialog Semiconductor Plc. Newsmehr Dialog Semiconductor Plc. Newsmehr Dialog Semiconductor Plc. Newsmehr Dialog Semiconductor Plc. Newsmehr Dialog Semiconductor Plc. Newsmehr Dialog Semiconductor Plc. Newsmehr Dialog Semiconductor Plc. Newsmehr Dialog Semiconductor Plc. Newsmehr Dialog Semiconductor Plc. Newsmehr Dialog Semiconductor Plc. Newsmehr Dialog Semiconductor Plc. Newsmehr Dialog Semiconductor Plc. Newsmehr Dialog Semiconductor Plc. Newsmehr Dialog Semiconductor Plc. Newsmehr Dialog Semiconductor Plc. Newsmehr Dialog Semiconductor Plc. Newsmehr Dialog Semiconductor Plc. News
RSS Feed
Dialog Semiconductor Plc. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Dialog Semiconductor Aktie

+22,05%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +22,05%
Ø Kursziel: 39,25
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
30
35
40
45
RBC Capital Markets
38,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
35,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
38,00 €
UBS AG
31,00 €
Barclays Capital
48,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
44,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
47,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
33,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +22,05%
Ø Kursziel: 39,25
alle Dialog Semiconductor Plc. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

10:47 Uhr Fresenius Equal weight
10:42 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care overweight
10:42 Uhr RWE Outperform
10:31 Uhr HelloFresh overweight
10:31 Uhr Novo Nordisk overweight
10:30 Uhr Dialog Semiconductor Neutral
10:30 Uhr AXA overweight
10:29 Uhr Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Underweight
10:22 Uhr BMW overweight
10:18 Uhr Schaeffler overweight
10:16 Uhr LANXESS Neutral
10:15 Uhr Fresenius overweight
10:15 Uhr Fraport Underweight
10:11 Uhr BMW Neutral
09:48 Uhr BMW Hold
09:47 Uhr HUGO BOSS buy
09:46 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland Sell
09:46 Uhr Fraport Neutral
09:45 Uhr Novo Nordisk Conviction Buy List
09:45 Uhr Beiersdorf Hold
09:45 Uhr Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA buy
09:45 Uhr LANXESS Neutral
09:44 Uhr Fresenius buy
09:43 Uhr Merck Neutral
09:40 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care Conviction Buy List
09:38 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland Hold
09:35 Uhr Infineon Neutral
08:54 Uhr BNP Paribas Conviction Buy List
08:53 Uhr UniCredit Conviction Buy List
08:37 Uhr Sanofi buy
08:37 Uhr E.ON Sell
08:36 Uhr LOréal Underweight
08:35 Uhr HUGO BOSS Neutral
08:34 Uhr Beiersdorf overweight
08:34 Uhr Infineon buy
08:31 Uhr Fresenius Hold
08:20 Uhr BNP Paribas overweight
08:16 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care buy
08:15 Uhr Airbus Neutral
08:12 Uhr HUGO BOSS Neutral
08:08 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care overweight
08:05 Uhr Siemens Healthineers verkaufen
07:50 Uhr Beiersdorf buy
07:27 Uhr HelloFresh overweight
07:26 Uhr Wirecard Equal weight
07:20 Uhr Commerzbank buy
07:20 Uhr HelloFresh buy
07:09 Uhr Kering Hold
05.05.20 Beiersdorf Sell
05.05.20 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 18 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Sollten Unternehmen, die unter den Rettungsschirm des Staates schlüpfen, trotzdem Dividenden oder Vorstands-Boni ausgeben dürfen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Presse mehr anzeigen