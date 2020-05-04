NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Dialog Semiconductor nach Quartalszahlen von 32 auf 33 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Kennziffern des Halbleiter-Unternehmens und der Ausblick auf das zweite Jahresviertel hätten die Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Sandeep Deshpande in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Der Experte erhöhte seine Gewinnprognosen für die Jahre 2020 und 2021./edh/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.05.2020 / 22:55 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.05.2020 / 07:10 / BST



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.