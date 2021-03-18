|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
67,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
64,94 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
3,94%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
64,66 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,39%
|
Analyst Name:
David Mulholland
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
64,95 €
|13:51 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.03.21
|Dialog Semiconductor Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.03.21
|Dialog Semiconductor Hold
|Warburg Research
|04.03.21
|Dialog Semiconductor Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|04.03.21
|Dialog Semiconductor Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.03.21
|Dialog Semiconductor buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|09.02.21
|Dialog Semiconductor buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.02.21
|Dialog Semiconductor Outperform
|Oddo BHF
|08.02.21
|Dialog Semiconductor buy
|UBS AG
|08.02.21
|Dialog Semiconductor buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|17.06.19
|Dialog Semiconductor Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.06.19
|Dialog Semiconductor buy
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|18.03.19
|Dialog Semiconductor Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|28.12.18
|Dialog Semiconductor Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.11.18
|Dialog Semiconductor Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
