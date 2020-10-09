finanzen.net
12.10.2020 11:51

Dialog Semiconductor overweight (Barclays Capital)

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Dialog Semiconductor auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 56 Euro belassen. Der europäische Technologie-Hardware-Sektor habe die Corona-Krise bislang gut gemeistert, schrieb Analyst Andrew Gardiner in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Die Geschäftsentwicklungen der Unternehmen im dritten Quartal dürften vor allem dank einer Erholung der Absatzbranchen Automobil und Mobilfunk gut ausgefallen sein. Der Sektorausblick auf das laufende Schlussquartal sollte die Konsensschätzungen übertreffen./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.10.2020 / 23:52 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.10.2020 / 04:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Dialog Semiconductor overweight

Unternehmen:
Dialog Semiconductor Plc.		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
56,00 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
40,84 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
37,12%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
40,85 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
37,09%
Analyst Name:
Andrew Gardiner 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
48,17 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

11:51 Uhr Dialog Semiconductor overweight Barclays Capital
09.10.20 Dialog Semiconductor Neutral UBS AG
09.10.20 Dialog Semiconductor buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
08.10.20 Dialog Semiconductor buy Deutsche Bank AG
07.10.20 Dialog Semiconductor Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Kursziele Dialog Semiconductor Aktie

+17,91%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +17,91%
Ø Kursziel: 48,17
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
40
42
44
46
48
50
52
54
56
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
42 €
Oddo BHF
52,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
50 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
50,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
48,00 €
RBC Capital Markets
41,00 €
UBS AG
44,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
52 €
Barclays Capital
56,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +17,91%
Ø Kursziel: 48,17
alle Dialog Semiconductor Plc. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

12:20 Uhr Covestro Sell
12:17 Uhr PUMA Neutral
12:17 Uhr Euronext NV Outperform
12:14 Uhr Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
12:13 Uhr Stabilus Reduce
12:13 Uhr Henkel vz. Reduce
12:12 Uhr BASF Halten
11:04 Uhr Euronext NV Neutral
11:03 Uhr Henkel vz. Sell
11:02 Uhr Infineon Equal weight
11:01 Uhr AIXTRON overweight
11:01 Uhr Dialog Semiconductor overweight
11:01 Uhr STMicroelectronics overweight
10:54 Uhr Sanofi overweight
10:36 Uhr BASF Halten
10:34 Uhr Covestro neutral
10:15 Uhr Euronext NV buy
10:14 Uhr Zalando kaufen
10:06 Uhr Vivendi overweight
10:06 Uhr RELX overweight
10:05 Uhr Scout24 Equal weight
10:05 Uhr RTL Equal weight
10:05 Uhr ProSiebenSat.1 Media neutral
09:54 Uhr Delivery Hero overweight
09:32 Uhr Swiss Re overweight
09:19 Uhr JENOPTIK buy
09:03 Uhr BASF Neutral
09:03 Uhr Philips Neutral
08:59 Uhr ASML NV overweight
08:58 Uhr Carrefour overweight
08:57 Uhr Software Neutral
08:54 Uhr Stabilus buy
08:35 Uhr Ströer Underweight
08:34 Uhr Stabilus buy
08:33 Uhr Zalando Hold
08:30 Uhr Société Générale (Societe Generale) buy
07:24 Uhr Daimler overweight
07:09 Uhr Daimler buy
09.10.20 Alstom buy
09.10.20 Covestro Neutral
09.10.20 BASF Neutral
09.10.20 Airbus buy
09.10.20 Credit Suisse (CS) Neutral
09.10.20 BASF market-perform
09.10.20 BASF buy
09.10.20 Covestro add
09.10.20 BNP Paribas overweight
09.10.20 CompuGroup Medical buy
09.10.20 BASF Neutral
09.10.20 Covestro Conviction Buy List

