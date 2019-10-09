|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
easyJet plc
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
11,00 GBP
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
11,05 GBP
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-0,45%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
10,92 GBP
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+0,73%
|Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
11,73 GBP
|14:41 Uhr
|easyJet Neutral
|UBS AG
|12:41 Uhr
|easyJet Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|12:31 Uhr
|easyJet Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|10:06 Uhr
|easyJet buy
|HSBC
|08.10.2019
|easyJet Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10:06 Uhr
|easyJet buy
|HSBC
|08.10.2019
|easyJet Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.10.2019
|easyJet Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.10.2019
|easyJet Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.09.2019
|easyJet buy
|HSBC
|14:41 Uhr
|easyJet Neutral
|UBS AG
|12:41 Uhr
|easyJet Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|08.10.2019
|easyJet Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.10.2019
|easyJet Neutral
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|23.09.2019
|easyJet Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:31 Uhr
|easyJet Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.09.2019
|easyJet Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.2019
|easyJet Reduce
|HSBC
|21.05.2019
|easyJet Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.04.2019
|easyJet Underweight
|Barclays Capital
