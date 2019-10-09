ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Easyjet von 1080 auf 1100 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Der Zwischenbericht des Billigfliegers zum abgelaufenen Geschäftsjahr sei etwas besser als vom Markt erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. 2020 lasse sich aber schwer vorhersagen. Der Experte senkte seine Gewinnschätzungen. Den Bewertungshorizont verschob er von 2019 auf 2020./ajx/edh



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.10.2019 / 10:07 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.10.2019 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT





