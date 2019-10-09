finanzen.net

easyJet Aktie WKN: A1JTC1 / ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

09.10.2019 14:41
easyJet Neutral (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Easyjet von 1080 auf 1100 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Der Zwischenbericht des Billigfliegers zum abgelaufenen Geschäftsjahr sei etwas besser als vom Markt erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. 2020 lasse sich aber schwer vorhersagen. Der Experte senkte seine Gewinnschätzungen. Den Bewertungshorizont verschob er von 2019 auf 2020./ajx/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.10.2019 / 10:07 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.10.2019 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: easyJet Neutral

Unternehmen:
easyJet plc		Analyst:
UBS AG		Kursziel:
11,00 GBP
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		Kurs*:
11,05 GBP		Abst. Kursziel*:
-0,45%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		Kurs aktuell:
10,92 GBP		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+0,73%
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
11,73 GBP
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

14:41 UhreasyJet NeutralUBS AG
12:41 UhreasyJet Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
12:31 UhreasyJet UnderweightBarclays Capital
10:06 UhreasyJet buyHSBC
08.10.2019easyJet OutperformCredit Suisse Group
10:06 UhreasyJet buyHSBC
08.10.2019easyJet OutperformCredit Suisse Group
08.10.2019easyJet OutperformRBC Capital Markets
04.10.2019easyJet OutperformRBC Capital Markets
30.09.2019easyJet buyHSBC
14:41 UhreasyJet NeutralUBS AG
12:41 UhreasyJet Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
08.10.2019easyJet NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.10.2019easyJet NeutralMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
23.09.2019easyJet NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
12:31 UhreasyJet UnderweightBarclays Capital
03.09.2019easyJet ReduceKepler Cheuvreux
19.06.2019easyJet ReduceHSBC
21.05.2019easyJet UnderweightBarclays Capital
02.04.2019easyJet UnderweightBarclays Capital

mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu easyJet plc

Mehr Passagiere
easyJet verdient deutlich weniger als im Vorjahr - easyJet-Aktie tiefer
Der britische Billigflieger easyJet hat im abgelaufenen Geschäftsjahr deutlich weniger verdient.
08.10.19
Interesse an Thomas Cook: Streiks bei der Konkurrenz nutzen Easyjet (N-TV)
08.10.19
Gewinnrückgang bei Easyjet (ARD)
08.10.19
Easyjet verdient weniger (ARD)
08.10.19
Easyjet verbucht Gewinnrückgang bei steigenden Passagierzahlen (Airliners)
08.10.19
Transport: Billigflieger Easyjet verdient deutlich weniger als im Vorjahr (Blick)
08.10.19
Easyjet profitiert von Streiks bei der Konkurrenz (Reuters)
08.10.19
Easyjet verdient deutlich weniger als im Vorjahr (aero.de)
08.10.19
Billigflieger: Easyjet verdient deutlich weniger als im Vorjahr (Handelsblatt)

mehr easyJet News
