NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Easyjet von 1240 auf 1360 Pence angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Sell" belassen. Nach dem Zwischenbericht zum ersten Quartal habe sie ihre Schätzungen für die Airline erhöht, schrieb Analystin Venetia Baden-Powell in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./ajx/kro



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.01.2020 / 16:09 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.