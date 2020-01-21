finanzen.net
easyJet Aktie WKN: A1JTC1 / ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

18,10EUR
+0,35EUR
+1,94%
12:13:57
STU
15,30GBP
+0,17GBP
+1,13%
14:24:33
BTE
22.01.2020 13:56

easyJet Sell (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Easyjet von 1240 auf 1360 Pence angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Sell" belassen. Nach dem Zwischenbericht zum ersten Quartal habe sie ihre Schätzungen für die Airline erhöht, schrieb Analystin Venetia Baden-Powell in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./ajx/kro

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.01.2020 / 16:09 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: easyJet Sell

Unternehmen:
easyJet plc		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
13,60 £
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
15,30 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-11,08%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
15,30 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-11,11%
Analyst Name:
Venetia Baden-Powell 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
14,35 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu easyJet plc

13:56 Uhr easyJet Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13:31 Uhr easyJet Equal weight Barclays Capital
13:06 Uhr easyJet Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:01 Uhr easyJet Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
21.01.20 easyJet market-perform Bernstein Research
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu easyJet plc

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele easyJet Aktie

-6,23%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -6,23%
Ø Kursziel: 14,35
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 7
Sell: 0
8
10
12
14
16
18
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
12,00 £
HSBC
17,00 £
UBS AG
12 £
Commerzbank AG
15 £
Kepler Cheuvreux
9 £
RBC Capital Markets
14,00 £
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16 £
Credit Suisse Group
16 £
Bernstein Research
14 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
14 £
Morgan Stanley
18,00 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
15 £
Barclays Capital
14,00 £
Deutsche Bank AG
15 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -6,23%
Ø Kursziel: 14,35
alle easyJet plc Kursziele

