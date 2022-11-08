Neu auf finanzen.net?
|Unternehmen:
E.ON SE
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
10,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
8,67 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
21,05%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
8,62 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
21,81%
Analyst Name:
Vincent Ayral
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
10,96 €
|21:31 Uhr
|E.ON Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:26 Uhr
|E.ON Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13:41 Uhr
|E.ON Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12:31 Uhr
|E.ON Neutral
|UBS AG
|10:51 Uhr
|E.ON Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:26 Uhr
|E.ON Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|10:51 Uhr
|E.ON Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.11.22
|E.ON Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.11.22
|E.ON Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.11.22
|E.ON Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.09.21
|E.ON Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|11.05.21
|E.ON Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|11.12.20
|E.ON Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|12.11.20
|E.ON Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.11.20
|E.ON Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21:08 Uhr
|adidas Neutral
|20:54 Uhr
|adidas Buy
|20:44 Uhr
|E.ON Neutral
|20:35 Uhr
|adidas Neutral
|19:08 Uhr
|Vantage Towers Hold
|18:24 Uhr
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Hold
|17:22 Uhr
|DIC Asset Kaufen
|17:01 Uhr
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Neutral
|16:49 Uhr
|Schaeffler Kaufen
|16:32 Uhr
|DIC Asset Kaufen
|15:55 Uhr
|Vodafone Group Buy
|15:53 Uhr
|Renault Neutral
|15:49 Uhr
|adidas Neutral
|15:28 Uhr
|OVB Kaufen
|15:25 Uhr
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) Outperform
|15:09 Uhr
|adidas Kaufen
|14:54 Uhr
|Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral
|13:58 Uhr
|Alexanderwerk Kaufen
|13:52 Uhr
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
|13:41 Uhr
|Bilfinger Neutral
|13:40 Uhr
|Vantage Towers Neutral
|13:39 Uhr
|Walt Disney Outperform
|13:38 Uhr
|Walt Disney Equal Weight
|13:38 Uhr
|Walt Disney Overweight
|13:36 Uhr
|E.ON Kaufen
|12:53 Uhr
|E.ON Market-Perform
|12:32 Uhr
|Commerzbank Halten
|12:16 Uhr
|Vonovia Outperform
|12:16 Uhr
|adidas Sector Perform
|11:47 Uhr
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Equal Weight
|11:46 Uhr
|Brenntag Equal Weight
|11:46 Uhr
|Siemens Healthineers Overweight
|11:45 Uhr
|Commerzbank Equal Weight
|11:44 Uhr
|Brenntag Buy
|11:43 Uhr
|Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Buy
|11:43 Uhr
|EVOTEC Buy
|11:42 Uhr
|E.ON Neutral
|11:41 Uhr
|LANXESS Buy
|11:39 Uhr
|Deutsche Post Outperform
|11:39 Uhr
|Henkel vz. Market-Perform
|11:38 Uhr
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Outperform
|11:38 Uhr
|Flutter Entertainment Buy
|11:38 Uhr
|Henkel vz. Neutral
|11:37 Uhr
|Brenntag Neutral
|11:37 Uhr
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|11:37 Uhr
|Siemens Healthineers Buy
|11:36 Uhr
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|11:35 Uhr
|Eckert Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik Buy
|11:34 Uhr
|Software Buy
|10:45 Uhr
|LANXESS Buy
