NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Eon nach Neunmonatszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 10,50 Euro belassen. Die Kennziffern des Energiekonzerns seien insgesamt solide ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Vincent Ayral in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Er habe kaum Änderungen an seinen Prognosen vorgenommen./edh/he