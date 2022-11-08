  • Suche
E.ON Aktie

8,62EUR
-0,06EUR
-0,74%
21:55:03
STU

WKN: ENAG99 / ISIN: DE000ENAG999

09.11.2022 21:31

EON SE Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

EON SE Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Eon nach Neunmonatszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 10,50 Euro belassen. Die Kennziffern des Energiekonzerns seien insgesamt solide ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Vincent Ayral in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Er habe kaum Änderungen an seinen Prognosen vorgenommen./edh/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.11.2022 / 17:15 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.11.2022 / 17:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: E.ON Neutral

Unternehmen:
E.ON SE		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
10,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
8,67 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
21,05%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
8,62 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
21,81%
Analyst Name:
Vincent Ayral 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
10,96 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Kursziele E.ON Aktie

+27,19%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +27,19%
Ø Kursziel: 10,96
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
8,5
9
9,5
10
10,5
11
11,5
12
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11,00 €
UBS AG
9 €
Bernstein Research
9 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11 €
Barclays Capital
13 €
Deutsche Bank AG
11,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13 €
RBC Capital Markets
12,00 €
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
12 €
Credit Suisse Group
12 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
10 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +27,19%
Ø Kursziel: 10,96
alle E.ON SE Kursziele

