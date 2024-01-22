DAX 16.657 -0,2%ESt50 4.466 -0,3%MSCI World 3.189 +0,4%Dow 38.002 +0,4%Nas 15.360 +0,3%Bitcoin 35.769 -1,4%Euro 1,0869 -0,1%Öl 79,58 -0,4%Gold 2.025 +0,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 PayPal A14R7U Tesla A1CX3T Bayer BAY001 NEL ASA A0B733 Commerzbank CBK100 BASF BASF11 Amazon 906866 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Apple 865985 Allianz 840400 Rheinmetall 703000 Plug Power A1JA81 BYD A0M4W9 Microsoft 870747
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX mit Minus -- China-Börsen erholt -- Ericsson: Verlust -- LANXESS und IBU-tec: Batterie-Partnerschaft -- Telefonica Deutschland fliegt aus Indizes -- HelloFresh, SAP, Orsted, Lufthansa im Fokus
Top News
Swatch-Aktie tiefer: Swatch mit Umsatz- und Gewinnsteigerung trotz starken Frankens
Zurückhaltung an Börse Frankfurt: DAX im Dienstagshandel an Nulllinie
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Was ist Ihnen wichtig beim Investieren und Trading? Nehmen Sie jetzt an der Umfrage teil und erhalten Sie die Chance einen Amazon-Gutschein zu gewinnen! -w-

Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
5,39 EUR ±0,00 EUR -0,07 %
STU
61,41 SEK -0,37 SEK -0,59 %
BTE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap. 17,98 Mrd. EUR KGV 10,84

WKN 850001

ISIN SE0000108656

Symbol ERIXF

UBS AG

Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B) Neutral

11:46 Uhr
Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B) Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B)
5,39 EUR 0,00 EUR -0,07%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Ericsson auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 54 schwedischen Kronen belassen. Der Umsatz des Netzwerkausrüsters habe die Erwartungen verfehlt und das Ergebnis habe sie übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Francois-Xavier Bouvignies in einer ersten Einschätzung am Dienstag. Die Perspektiven für das Gesamtjahr blieben ungewiss./bek/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.01.2024 / 07:18 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.01.2024 / 07:18 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Jari J / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Neutral

Unternehmen:
Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B)		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
54,00 SEK
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
5,37 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
61,41 SEK		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Francois-Xavier Bouvignies 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
57,00 SEK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B)

11:41 Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
08.12.23 Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
05.12.23 Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
30.11.23 Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.10.23 Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B)