WKN 850001
ISIN SE0000108656
Symbol ERIXF
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Ericsson auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 54 schwedischen Kronen belassen. Der Umsatz des Netzwerkausrüsters habe die Erwartungen verfehlt und das Ergebnis habe sie übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Francois-Xavier Bouvignies in einer ersten Einschätzung am Dienstag. Die Perspektiven für das Gesamtjahr blieben ungewiss./bek/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.01.2024 / 07:18 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.01.2024 / 07:18 / GMT
Analysen zu Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B)
|11:41
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.12.23
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.12.23
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.11.23
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.10.23
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Neutral
|UBS AG
