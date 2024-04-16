Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Aktie
WKN 850001
ISIN SE0000108656
Symbol ERIXF
Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B) Sell
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Ericsson nach vorläufigen Quartalszahlen von 42 auf 40 schwedischen Kronen gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Sell" belassen. Der Umsatz des Telekomindustrie-Ausrüsters habe die Konsensschätzung verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Alexander Duval in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Das operative Ergebnis (Ebita) sei aber besser als erwartet ausgefallen. Er reduzierte seine Erlösprognosen für die Jahre 2024 bis 2027 etwas./edh/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.04.2024 / 17:20 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Jari J / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Sell
|Unternehmen:
Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B)
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
40,00 SEK
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
4,66 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
54,02 SEK
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Alexander Duval
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
54,40 SEK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B)
|13:16
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.04.24
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Sell
|UBS AG
|16.04.24
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.04.24
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.01.24
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Neutral
|UBS AG
