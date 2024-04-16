DAX 17.855 +0,5%ESt50 4.950 +0,7%MSCI World 3.297 -0,6%Dow 37.799 +0,2%Nas 15.865 -0,1%Bitcoin 59.239 -1,3%Euro 1,0641 +0,2%Öl 89,57 -0,6%Gold 2.388 +0,2%
Marktkap. 15,37 Mrd. EUR KGV -7,95

WKN 850001

ISIN SE0000108656

Symbol ERIXF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B) Sell

13:16 Uhr
Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B) Sell
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Ericsson nach vorläufigen Quartalszahlen von 42 auf 40 schwedischen Kronen gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Sell" belassen. Der Umsatz des Telekomindustrie-Ausrüsters habe die Konsensschätzung verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Alexander Duval in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Das operative Ergebnis (Ebita) sei aber besser als erwartet ausgefallen. Er reduzierte seine Erlösprognosen für die Jahre 2024 bis 2027 etwas./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.04.2024 / 17:20 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Sell

Unternehmen:
Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B)		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
40,00 SEK
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
4,66 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Sell		 Kurs aktuell:
54,02 SEK		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Alexander Duval 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
54,40 SEK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

