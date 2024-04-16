Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B) Sell

13:16 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Ericsson nach vorläufigen Quartalszahlen von 42 auf 40 schwedischen Kronen gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Sell" belassen. Der Umsatz des Telekomindustrie-Ausrüsters habe die Konsensschätzung verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Alexander Duval in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Das operative Ergebnis (Ebita) sei aber besser als erwartet ausgefallen. Er reduzierte seine Erlösprognosen für die Jahre 2024 bis 2027 etwas./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.04.2024 / 17:20 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

