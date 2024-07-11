Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Aktie
WKN 850001
ISIN SE0000108656
Symbol ERIXF
Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B) Sell
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Ericsson nach Quartalszahlen mit einem Kursziel von 40 schwedischen Kronen auf "Sell" belassen. Die Resultate des Telekomausrüsters hätten vor allem wegen besserer Geschäfte im Patentbereich die Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Alexander Duval am Freitag in einer ersten Reaktion. Die Marktdynamik bleibe hingegen schwach./gl/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.07.2024 / 07:42 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Zusammenfassung: Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Sell
|Unternehmen:
Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B)
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
40,00 SEK
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
6,26 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Alexander Duval
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
55,50 SEK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
