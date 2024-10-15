Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Aktie
Marktkap. 22,75 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 4,28
WKN 850001
ISIN SE0000108656
Symbol ERIXF
Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B) Sell
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Ericsson nach Zahlen zum dritten Quartal von 40 auf 45 schwedischen Kronen angehoben, die Einstufung aber auf "Sell" belassen. Diese deckten sich mit den Erwartungen, schrieb Analyst Alexander Duval in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Marktbedingungen für den Netzwerkausrüster seien herausfordernd./bek/mf
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.10.2024 / 19:54 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Jari J / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Sell
|Unternehmen:
Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B)
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
45,00 SEK
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
7,71 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
86,68 SEK
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Alexander Duval
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
53,17 SEK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
