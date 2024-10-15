Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B) Sell

11:31 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Ericsson nach Zahlen zum dritten Quartal von 40 auf 45 schwedischen Kronen angehoben, die Einstufung aber auf "Sell" belassen. Diese deckten sich mit den Erwartungen, schrieb Analyst Alexander Duval in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Marktbedingungen für den Netzwerkausrüster seien herausfordernd./bek/mf

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.10.2024 / 19:54 / BST

