NVIDIA 918422 ASML NV A1J4U4 NEL ASA A0B733 Varta A0TGJ5 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Rheinmetall 703000 Bayer BAY001 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton 853292 Allianz 840400 Deutsche Bank 514000 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Tesla A1CX3T Apple 865985 BYD A0M4W9 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000
7,70 EUR
86,68 SEK
Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B) Sell

Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B) Sell
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Ericsson nach Zahlen zum dritten Quartal von 40 auf 45 schwedischen Kronen angehoben, die Einstufung aber auf "Sell" belassen. Diese deckten sich mit den Erwartungen, schrieb Analyst Alexander Duval in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Marktbedingungen für den Netzwerkausrüster seien herausfordernd./bek/mf

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.10.2024 / 19:54 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

