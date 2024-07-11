DAX 18.552 +0,1%ESt50 4.990 +0,3%MSCI World 3.605 +0,0%Dow 39.754 +0,1%Nas 18.283 -2,0%Bitcoin 52.463 -0,6%Euro 1,0884 +0,2%Öl 86,14 +0,6%Gold 2.404 -0,5%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Ericsson mit einem Kursziel von 51 schwedischen Kronen auf "Sell" belassen. Das zweite Quartal sei solide gewesen, aber die Jahresziele blieben unverändert, schrieb Analyst Francois-Xavier Bouvignies am Freitagmorgen. Der Konsens dürfte sich demnach kaum ändern. Der Experte erinnerte zudem an den zuletzt guten Lauf der Aktie./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.07.2024 / 06:31 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.07.2024 / 06:31 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B)		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
51,00 SEK
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
6,26 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Sell		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Francois-Xavier Bouvignies 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
55,50 SEK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B)