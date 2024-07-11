Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Aktie
WKN 850001
ISIN SE0000108656
Symbol ERIXF
Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B) Sell
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Ericsson mit einem Kursziel von 51 schwedischen Kronen auf "Sell" belassen. Das zweite Quartal sei solide gewesen, aber die Jahresziele blieben unverändert, schrieb Analyst Francois-Xavier Bouvignies am Freitagmorgen. Der Konsens dürfte sich demnach kaum ändern. Der Experte erinnerte zudem an den zuletzt guten Lauf der Aktie./ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.07.2024 / 06:31 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.07.2024 / 06:31 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Jari J / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Sell
|Unternehmen:
Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B)
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
51,00 SEK
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
6,26 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Francois-Xavier Bouvignies
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
55,50 SEK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B)
|11:21
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:21
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:46
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Sell
|UBS AG
|09.07.24
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.04.24
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:21
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:21
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:46
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Sell
|UBS AG
|09.07.24
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.04.24
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.04.24
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.01.24
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.12.23
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.10.23
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.10.23
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:21
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:46
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Sell
|UBS AG
|17.04.24
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.04.24
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Sell
|UBS AG
|05.12.23
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:21
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.07.24
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.04.24
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.01.24
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.01.24
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.