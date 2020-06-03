Aktie in diesem Artikel EssilorLuxottica 121,75 EUR

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat EssilorLuxottica mit "Buy" und einem Kursziel von 140 Euro in die Bewertung wieder aufgenommen. Die Aktie des Brillenherstellers sei ein einzigartiger Vermögenswert innerhalb der von ihr beobachteten Branchenunternehmen, schrieb Analystin Veronika Dubajova in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Sie lobte die attraktive Bilanz und die führende Position von EssilorLuxottica innerhalb des weltweiten Brillenmarktes sowie die Aufstellung des Unternehmen von der Wertschöpfungs- bis zur Lieferkette./ck/edh



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.06.2020 / 00:12 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.06.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.