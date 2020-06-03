finanzen.net
EssilorLuxottica Aktie WKN: 863195 / ISIN: FR0000121667

121,75EUR
+5,95EUR
+5,14%
10:16:00
XQTX
122,75EUR
+2,00EUR
+1,66%
09:29:06
LSD
04.06.2020 08:36

EssilorLuxottica buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat EssilorLuxottica mit "Buy" und einem Kursziel von 140 Euro in die Bewertung wieder aufgenommen. Die Aktie des Brillenherstellers sei ein einzigartiger Vermögenswert innerhalb der von ihr beobachteten Branchenunternehmen, schrieb Analystin Veronika Dubajova in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Sie lobte die attraktive Bilanz und die führende Position von EssilorLuxottica innerhalb des weltweiten Brillenmarktes sowie die Aufstellung des Unternehmen von der Wertschöpfungs- bis zur Lieferkette./ck/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.06.2020 / 00:12 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.06.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Konzern dennoch optimistisch
EssilorLuxottica mit Umsatzrückgang im ersten Quartal - Aktie in Grün
Die Corona-Krise hat dem Brillenkonzern EssilorLuxottica zum Jahresstart wie erwartet einen Umsatzrückgang eingebrockt.
06.03.20
DAX geht verlustreich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- Infineon: Cypress-Deal könnte scheitern -- Lufthansa: Kurzarbeit und 50 Prozent weniger Flüge -- thyssenkrupp im Fokus (finanzen.net)
30.03.20
Dow schließt über 22.300-Punkten -- DAX beendet Handel höher -- Commerzbank setzt Dividendenzahlung aus -- HelloFresh übertrifft Markterwartungen -- Disney, Johnson&Johnson, LEONI, GM, Bayer im Fokus (finanzen.net)
02.02.20
Renditen von bis zu 10%: Diese europäischen Aktien glänzen mit ihren Dividenden (finanzen.net)
27.03.20
DAX verabschiedet sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schwächer -- adidas zahlt keine Miete mehr -- VW verlängert Produktionspause -- Knorr-Bremse, Varta, Fraport, H&M, Telekom im Fokus (finanzen.net)
30.12.19
DAX verabschiedet sich leichter aus 2019 - starkes Jahresplus -- BVB-Anleger feiern Transfer -- Daimler-Chef: Keine Erholung der Branche -- Wirecard, Henkel im Fokus (finanzen.net)
06.02.20
DAX schließt im Plus -- Dow letztlich höher -- OSRAM zurück in den schwarzen Zahlen -- Allianz will keine Quartalszahlen mehr -- Boeing, Tesla, Deutsche Bank, Twitter, ArcelorMittal, RATIONAL im Fokus (finanzen.net)
26.08.19
DAX beendet Sitzung freundlich -- US-Börsen steigen -- Handelsstreit: China und USA bereit für neue Verhandlungen -- ifo-Index fällt weiter -- Goldpreis auf Höhenflug -- Wirecard, Vonovia im Fokus (finanzen.net)
30.10.19
DAX beendet Handel etwas tiefer -- Dow schließt höher -- Fed senkt Leitzins -- Facebook & Apple übertreffen Erwartungen -- Deutsche Bank mit hohem Verlust -- Bayer, VW, Pirelli, AMD, Tesla im Fokus (finanzen.net)

