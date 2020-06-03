|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Name
|WKN
|Hebel
|Kurs
|Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf EssilorLuxottica
|CL97AX
|8,53
|Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf EssilorLuxottica
|SB9DFM
|26,84
|Unternehmen:
EssilorLuxottica
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
140,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
121,40 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
15,32%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
121,85 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14,90%
|
Analyst Name:
Veronika Dubajova
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
126,56 €
|08:36 Uhr
|EssilorLuxottica buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.06.20
|EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.05.20
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.05.20
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.05.20
|EssilorLuxottica Halten
|DZ BANK
|08:36 Uhr
|EssilorLuxottica buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.06.20
|EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.05.20
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.05.20
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.05.20
|EssilorLuxottica Halten
|DZ BANK
|08:36 Uhr
|EssilorLuxottica buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.05.20
|EssilorLuxottica buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|30.03.20
|EssilorLuxottica buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|06.03.20
|EssilorLuxottica buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|06.03.20
|EssilorLuxottica Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09.07.18
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.05.18
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.03.18
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.03.18
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.10.17
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.06.20
|EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.05.20
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.05.20
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.05.20
|EssilorLuxottica Halten
|DZ BANK
|05.05.20
|EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10:30 Uhr
|Francotyp-Postalia Kaufen
|09:50 Uhr
|Aroundtown SA overweight
|07:49 Uhr
|Gesco Halten
|07:47 Uhr
|EssilorLuxottica buy
|07:30 Uhr
|Air France-KLM Hold
|07:28 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|07:25 Uhr
|Lufthansa Sell
|07:16 Uhr
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
|07:15 Uhr
|LOréal Underperform
|03.06.20
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|03.06.20
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|03.06.20
|Deutsche Post Conviction Buy List
|03.06.20
|Lufthansa Kauf
|03.06.20
|FUCHS PETROLUB Kauf
|03.06.20
|AXA overweight
|03.06.20
|Merck Underweight
|03.06.20
|Sanofi Outperform
|03.06.20
|AXA overweight
|03.06.20
|Rocket Internet overweight
|03.06.20
|Bertrandt Hold
|03.06.20
|Infineon Outperform
|03.06.20
|flatex buy
|03.06.20
|Prudential buy
|03.06.20
|Hannover Rück Neutral
|03.06.20
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Neutral
|03.06.20
|Swiss Re buy
|03.06.20
|Assicurazioni Generali Neutral
|03.06.20
|Zurich Insurance buy
|03.06.20
|AXA Neutral
|03.06.20
|Allianz buy
|03.06.20
|Airbus overweight
|03.06.20
|AXA Outperform
|03.06.20
|Kering Outperform
|03.06.20
|Bayer overweight
|03.06.20
|DWS Group overweight
|03.06.20
|Apple kaufen
|03.06.20
|EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform
|03.06.20
|PUMA Outperform
|03.06.20
|adidas Outperform
|03.06.20
|HUGO BOSS Sector Perform
|03.06.20
|Rocket Internet buy
|03.06.20
|Knorr-Bremse Sell
|03.06.20
|Aroundtown SA buy
|03.06.20
|Kering buy
|03.06.20
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Hold
|03.06.20
|Uniper buy
|03.06.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|03.06.20
|Bertrandt Reduce
|03.06.20
|Infineon Hold
|03.06.20
|Novartis Conviction Buy
|Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020 Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
|Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 22 2020 Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan