EssilorLuxottica Aktie WKN: 863195 / ISIN: FR0000121667

105,50EUR
-0,80EUR
-0,75%
18:07:42
FSE
105,90EUR
-0,30EUR
-0,28%
17:45:05
GVIE
03.11.2020 10:26

EssilorLuxottica buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für EssilorLuxottica nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 147 Euro belassen. Der Brillenkonzern habe im dritten Quartal die Umsatzerwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analystin Veronika Dubajova in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Es fehle jedoch weiter ein Ausblick und zudem stünden Lockdown-Risiken im Fokus./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.11.2020 / 07:21 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: EssilorLuxottica buy

Unternehmen:
EssilorLuxottica		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
147,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
106,20 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
38,42%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
105,50 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
39,34%
Analyst Name:
Veronika Dubajova 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
133,13 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu EssilorLuxottica

12:06 Uhr EssilorLuxottica Neutral UBS AG
10:36 Uhr EssilorLuxottica Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
10:31 Uhr EssilorLuxottica Outperform RBC Capital Markets
10:26 Uhr EssilorLuxottica buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
23.10.20 EssilorLuxottica buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Analysensuche

Kursziele EssilorLuxottica Aktie

+26,18%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +26,18%
Ø Kursziel: 133,13
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
120
125
130
135
140
145
150
RBC Capital Markets
140,00 €
UBS AG
121,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
125,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
130,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
150,00 €
Bernstein Research
120,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
132,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
147,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +26,18%
Ø Kursziel: 133,13
