Analysen Kaufen Verkaufen NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für EssilorLuxottica nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 147 Euro belassen. Der Brillenkonzern habe im dritten Quartal die Umsatzerwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analystin Veronika Dubajova in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Es fehle jedoch weiter ein Ausblick und zudem stünden Lockdown-Risiken im Fokus./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.11.2020 / 07:21 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegebenHinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.