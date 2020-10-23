|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
EssilorLuxottica
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
147,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
106,20 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
38,42%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
105,50 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
39,34%
|
Analyst Name:
Veronika Dubajova
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
133,13 €
|12:06 Uhr
|EssilorLuxottica Neutral
|UBS AG
|10:36 Uhr
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:31 Uhr
|EssilorLuxottica Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10:26 Uhr
|EssilorLuxottica buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
