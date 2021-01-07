Aktie in diesem Artikel EssilorLuxottica 128,80 EUR

Analysen Kaufen Verkaufen NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für EssilorLuxottica von 147 auf 154 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analystin Veronika Dubajova passte ihre Schätzungen für den Brillenkonzern in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie unter anderem an jüngste Währungsentwicklungen an./ag/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.01.2021 / 10:46 / GMTErstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegebenHinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.