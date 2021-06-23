  • Suche
EssilorLuxottica Aktie WKN: 863195 / ISIN: FR0000121667

156,26EUR
+2,86EUR
+1,86%
15:43:02
22.06.2021 14:36

EssilorLuxottica buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat EssilorLuxottica nach dem Entscheid eines Schiedsgerichts im Rechtsstreit um die Übernahme von Grandvision auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 165 Euro belassen. Das Gericht habe zugunsten von EssilorLuxottica entschieden, schrieb Analystin Veronika Dubajova in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Konzern könne nun den Zukauf absagen. In ihren Prognosen sei GrandVision noch nicht berücksichtigt gewesen./ajx/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.06.2021 / 07:16 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: EssilorLuxottica buy

Unternehmen:
EssilorLuxottica		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
165,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
148,90 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
10,81%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
155,42 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,16%
Analyst Name:
Veronika Dubajova 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
155,83 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

