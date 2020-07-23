Aktie in diesem Artikel EssilorLuxottica 114,65 EUR

Analysen Kaufen Verkaufen HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat EssilorLuxottica mit "Buy" und einem Kursziel von 150 Euro in die Bewertung aufgenommen. Die Aktien des Brillenkonzerns böten auf lange Sicht eine überzeugende Anlagemöglichkeit, schrieb Analyst Graham Renwick in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Das Unternehmen sei ein klarer globaler Marktführer auf einem Gebiet, in dem Innovationen und die Entwicklung der eigenen Marke die ganze Branche umwälzen und so sowohl das Wachstum beschleunigen als auch die Profitabilität verbessern können./la/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.07.2020 / 19:58 / GMTErstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegebenHinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.