EssilorLuxottica Aktie WKN: 863195 / ISIN: FR0000121667

114,65EUR
-0,60EUR
-0,52%
09:15:04
STU
114,45EUR
-0,70EUR
-0,61%
08:01:28
FRA
23.07.2020 09:46

EssilorLuxottica buy (Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank))

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat EssilorLuxottica mit "Buy" und einem Kursziel von 150 Euro in die Bewertung aufgenommen. Die Aktien des Brillenkonzerns böten auf lange Sicht eine überzeugende Anlagemöglichkeit, schrieb Analyst Graham Renwick in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Das Unternehmen sei ein klarer globaler Marktführer auf einem Gebiet, in dem Innovationen und die Entwicklung der eigenen Marke die ganze Branche umwälzen und so sowohl das Wachstum beschleunigen als auch die Profitabilität verbessern können./la/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.07.2020 / 19:58 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: EssilorLuxottica buy

Unternehmen:
EssilorLuxottica		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
150,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
116,65 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
28,59%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
114,65 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
30,83%
Analyst Name:
Graham Renwick 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
130,60 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu EssilorLuxottica

23.07.20 EssilorLuxottica buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
21.07.20 EssilorLuxottica buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.07.20 EssilorLuxottica Neutral UBS AG
03.07.20 EssilorLuxottica Neutral UBS AG
03.07.20 EssilorLuxottica neutral RBC Capital Markets
Kursziele EssilorLuxottica Aktie

+13,91%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +13,91%
Ø Kursziel: 130,60
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 6
Sell: 0
100
110
120
130
140
150
Bernstein Research
155,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
110,00 €
UBS AG
119,00 €
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
100,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
140,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
150,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
132,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
130,00 €
RBC Capital Markets
120,00 €
Morgan Stanley
150,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +13,91%
Ø Kursziel: 130,60
alle EssilorLuxottica Kursziele

