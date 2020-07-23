|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
EssilorLuxottica
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
150,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
116,65 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
28,59%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
114,65 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
30,83%
|
Analyst Name:
Graham Renwick
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
130,60 €
