NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für EssilorLuxottica nach einem Einwand der EU-Wettbewerbshüter gegen die Übernahme von Grandvision auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 110 Euro belassen. Die Behörde scheine Sorgen zu haben mit Blick sowohl auf den Groß- als auch auf den Einzelhandel mit Brillen und Linsen, schrieb Analyst James Grzinic in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Strategisch sei der Deal aber unverändert sinnvoll./bek/la



