EssilorLuxottica Aktie WKN: 863195 / ISIN: FR0000121667

120,80EUR
-2,35EUR
-1,91%
09.06.2020
STU
121,00EUR
-1,45EUR
-1,18%
09.06.2020
FRA
09.06.2020 20:01

EssilorLuxottica Hold (Jefferies & Company Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für EssilorLuxottica nach einem Einwand der EU-Wettbewerbshüter gegen die Übernahme von Grandvision auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 110 Euro belassen. Die Behörde scheine Sorgen zu haben mit Blick sowohl auf den Groß- als auch auf den Einzelhandel mit Brillen und Linsen, schrieb Analyst James Grzinic in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Strategisch sei der Deal aber unverändert sinnvoll./bek/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.06.2020 / 12:37 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.06.2020 / 12:37 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: EssilorLuxottica Hold

Unternehmen:
EssilorLuxottica		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
110,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
122,20 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-9,98%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
120,80 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-8,94%
Analyst Name:
James Grzinic 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
126,56 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu EssilorLuxottica

09.06.20 EssilorLuxottica Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
04.06.20 EssilorLuxottica buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
03.06.20 EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
06.05.20 EssilorLuxottica Hold Deutsche Bank AG
05.05.20 EssilorLuxottica Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
Konzern dennoch optimistisch
EssilorLuxottica mit Umsatzrückgang im ersten Quartal - Aktie in Grün
Die Corona-Krise hat dem Brillenkonzern EssilorLuxottica zum Jahresstart wie erwartet einen Umsatzrückgang eingebrockt.
06.03.20
DAX geht verlustreich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- Infineon: Cypress-Deal könnte scheitern -- Lufthansa: Kurzarbeit und 50 Prozent weniger Flüge -- thyssenkrupp im Fokus (finanzen.net)
30.03.20
Dow schließt über 22.300-Punkten -- DAX beendet Handel höher -- Commerzbank setzt Dividendenzahlung aus -- HelloFresh übertrifft Markterwartungen -- Disney, Johnson&Johnson, LEONI, GM, Bayer im Fokus (finanzen.net)
02.02.20
Renditen von bis zu 10%: Diese europäischen Aktien glänzen mit ihren Dividenden (finanzen.net)
27.03.20
DAX verabschiedet sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schwächer -- adidas zahlt keine Miete mehr -- VW verlängert Produktionspause -- Knorr-Bremse, Varta, Fraport, H&M, Telekom im Fokus (finanzen.net)
30.12.19
DAX verabschiedet sich leichter aus 2019 - starkes Jahresplus -- BVB-Anleger feiern Transfer -- Daimler-Chef: Keine Erholung der Branche -- Wirecard, Henkel im Fokus (finanzen.net)
06.02.20
DAX schließt im Plus -- Dow letztlich höher -- OSRAM zurück in den schwarzen Zahlen -- Allianz will keine Quartalszahlen mehr -- Boeing, Tesla, Deutsche Bank, Twitter, ArcelorMittal, RATIONAL im Fokus (finanzen.net)
26.08.19
DAX beendet Sitzung freundlich -- US-Börsen steigen -- Handelsstreit: China und USA bereit für neue Verhandlungen -- ifo-Index fällt weiter -- Goldpreis auf Höhenflug -- Wirecard, Vonovia im Fokus (finanzen.net)
30.10.19
DAX beendet Handel etwas tiefer -- Dow schließt höher -- Fed senkt Leitzins -- Facebook & Apple übertreffen Erwartungen -- Deutsche Bank mit hohem Verlust -- Bayer, VW, Pirelli, AMD, Tesla im Fokus (finanzen.net)
mehr EssilorLuxottica News
Kursziele EssilorLuxottica Aktie

+4,76%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +4,76%
Ø Kursziel: 126,56
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 6
Sell: 0
100
110
120
130
140
150
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
100,00 €
Morgan Stanley
150,00 €
Bernstein Research
155,00 €
UBS AG
112,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
130,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
137,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
140,00 €
RBC Capital Markets
105,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
110,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +4,76%
Ø Kursziel: 126,56
