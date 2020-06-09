|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
EssilorLuxottica
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
110,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
122,20 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-9,98%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
120,80 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-8,94%
|
Analyst Name:
James Grzinic
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
126,56 €
|09.06.20
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.06.20
|EssilorLuxottica buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.06.20
|EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.05.20
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.05.20
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.06.20
|EssilorLuxottica buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.05.20
|EssilorLuxottica buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|30.03.20
|EssilorLuxottica buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|06.03.20
|EssilorLuxottica buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|06.03.20
|EssilorLuxottica Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09.07.18
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.05.18
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.03.18
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.03.18
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.10.17
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.06.20
|GEA Halten
|09.06.20
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|09.06.20
|Lufthansa market-perform
|09.06.20
|easyJet Outperform
|09.06.20
|Ryanair Outperform
|09.06.20
|BAT Outperform
|09.06.20
|BAT overweight
|09.06.20
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Hold
|09.06.20
|Just Eat Takeaway.com Hold
|09.06.20
|Delivery Hero buy
|09.06.20
|BAT buy
|09.06.20
|Infineon kaufen
|09.06.20
|Facebook buy
|09.06.20
|Volvo (B) Conviction Buy
|09.06.20
|Allianz kaufen
|09.06.20
|Telefonica Neutral
|09.06.20
|Orange buy
|09.06.20
|Vodafone Group buy
|09.06.20
|BP buy
|09.06.20
|Akzo Nobel buy
|09.06.20
|Engie (ex GDF Suez) Outperform
|09.06.20
|TUI market-perform
|09.06.20
|Zalando Outperform
|09.06.20
|SAP Outperform
|09.06.20
|Nestlé overweight
|09.06.20
|Unilever Underweight
|09.06.20
|TeamViewer overweight
|09.06.20
|Sanofi overweight
|09.06.20
|Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) Equal-Weight
|09.06.20
|BAT Sector Perform
|09.06.20
|Telefonica Deutschland buy
|09.06.20
|FUCHS PETROLUB Halten
|09.06.20
|Telefonica Deutschland Hold
|09.06.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|09.06.20
|Diageo Hold
|09.06.20
|Commerzbank Reduce
|09.06.20
|AstraZeneca buy
|09.06.20
|Air Liquide Neutral
|09.06.20
|Brenntag overweight
|09.06.20
|BASF Neutral
|09.06.20
|Covestro Neutral
|09.06.20
|Philips Neutral
|09.06.20
|Zalando Outperform
|09.06.20
|ASOS Outperform
|09.06.20
|HeidelbergCement Underweight
|09.06.20
|LafargeHolcim overweight
|09.06.20
|Saint-Gobain overweight
|09.06.20
|Swiss Re overweight
|09.06.20
|Kering overweight
|09.06.20
|Inditex Neutral
