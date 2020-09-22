finanzen.net
EssilorLuxottica Aktie WKN: 863195 / ISIN: FR0000121667

121,10EUR
-0,20EUR
-0,16%
13:45:59
STU
121,20EUR
+0,77EUR
+0,64%
14:48:50
BTE
09.10.2020 12:06

EssilorLuxottica Hold (Jefferies & Company Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für EssilorLuxottica von 110 auf 125 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Die Erholung der Wettbewerber des Brillenherstellers sei besser als erwartet verlaufen, schrieb Analyst James Grzinic in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Damit stellten sich auch die mittelfristigen Perspektiven etwas besser dar./mf/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.10.2020 / 17:42 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.10.2020 / 00:00 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: EssilorLuxottica Hold

Unternehmen:
EssilorLuxottica		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
125,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
120,90 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
3,39%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
121,10 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3,22%
Analyst Name:
James Grzinic 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
129,25 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Kursziele EssilorLuxottica Aktie

+6,73%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +6,73%
Ø Kursziel: 129,25
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
115
120
125
130
135
140
145
150
Bernstein Research
120,00 €
RBC Capital Markets
115,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
125,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
143,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
150,00 €
UBS AG
119,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
132,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
130,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +6,73%
Ø Kursziel: 129,25
alle EssilorLuxottica Kursziele

