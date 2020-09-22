Aktie in diesem Artikel EssilorLuxottica 121,10 EUR

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für EssilorLuxottica von 110 auf 125 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Die Erholung der Wettbewerber des Brillenherstellers sei besser als erwartet verlaufen, schrieb Analyst James Grzinic in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Damit stellten sich auch die mittelfristigen Perspektiven etwas besser dar./mf/bek