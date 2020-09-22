|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
EssilorLuxottica
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
125,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
120,90 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
3,39%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
121,10 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3,22%
|
Analyst Name:
James Grzinic
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
129,25 €
|12:06 Uhr
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.09.20
|EssilorLuxottica buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.20
|EssilorLuxottica buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.08.20
|EssilorLuxottica buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.08.20
|EssilorLuxottica buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12:06 Uhr
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.09.20
|EssilorLuxottica buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.20
|EssilorLuxottica buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.08.20
|EssilorLuxottica buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.08.20
|EssilorLuxottica buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.09.20
|EssilorLuxottica buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.09.20
|EssilorLuxottica buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.08.20
|EssilorLuxottica buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.08.20
|EssilorLuxottica buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|31.07.20
|EssilorLuxottica Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09.07.18
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.05.18
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.03.18
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.03.18
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.10.17
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12:06 Uhr
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.08.20
|EssilorLuxottica neutral
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.08.20
|EssilorLuxottica Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.07.20
|EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.20
|EssilorLuxottica Neutral
|UBS AG
