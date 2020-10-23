Aktie in diesem Artikel EssilorLuxottica 105,50 EUR

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für EssilorLuxottica nach Zahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 125 Euro belassen. Das dritte Quartal des Sehhilfenkonzerns sei bei den Umsätzen besser als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst James Grzinic in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Schnelleinschätzung. Es gebe aber weiterhin noch Unsicherheiten./mf/tih