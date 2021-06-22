Aktie in diesem Artikel EssilorLuxottica 153,00 EUR

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Jefferies hat das Kursziel für EssilorLuxottica vor einem Zwischenbericht zum zweiten Quartal von 130 auf 140 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Der Brillen- und Luxusgüterkonzern dürfte auf operativer Ebene solide Fortschritte erzielt haben, schrieb Analyst James Grzinic in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Aussichten bezüglich des Umsatzwachstums aber seien eher moderat./la/edh