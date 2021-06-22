  • Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Wo dein Trade zählt, nicht die Gebühren - entdecke jetzt die Trading-Aktionen von HSBC (Werbung) -w-

EssilorLuxottica Aktie WKN: 863195 / ISIN: FR0000121667

153,00EUR
+3,42EUR
+2,29%
17:43:01
BMN
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
23.06.2021 17:36

EssilorLuxottica Hold (Jefferies & Company Inc.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Jefferies hat das Kursziel für EssilorLuxottica vor einem Zwischenbericht zum zweiten Quartal von 130 auf 140 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Der Brillen- und Luxusgüterkonzern dürfte auf operativer Ebene solide Fortschritte erzielt haben, schrieb Analyst James Grzinic in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Aussichten bezüglich des Umsatzwachstums aber seien eher moderat./la/edh

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Laufzeit Cap Kurs
Discountzertifikat Classic auf EssilorLuxottica SD3WZQ 17.12.2021 150,00
142,59
Discountzertifikat Classic auf EssilorLuxottica SF0C1Q 17.06.2022 150,00
138,01
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SD3WZQ, SF0C1Q. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.06.2021 / 10:21 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.06.2021 / 10:21 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: EssilorLuxottica Hold

Unternehmen:
EssilorLuxottica		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
140,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
153,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-8,50%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
153,52 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-8,81%
Analyst Name:
James Grzinic 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
155,83 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu EssilorLuxottica

17:36 Uhr EssilorLuxottica Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
09:46 Uhr EssilorLuxottica buy UBS AG
22.06.21 EssilorLuxottica buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
22.06.21 EssilorLuxottica Neutral UBS AG
11.06.21 EssilorLuxottica buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu EssilorLuxottica

12.03.21
EssilorLuxottica kündigt Dividende an (MyDividends)
12.03.21
EssilorLuxottica kündigt Dividende an (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr EssilorLuxottica Newsmehr EssilorLuxottica Newsmehr EssilorLuxottica Newsmehr EssilorLuxottica Newsmehr EssilorLuxottica Newsmehr EssilorLuxottica Newsmehr EssilorLuxottica Newsmehr EssilorLuxottica Newsmehr EssilorLuxottica Newsmehr EssilorLuxottica Newsmehr EssilorLuxottica Newsmehr EssilorLuxottica Newsmehr EssilorLuxottica Newsmehr EssilorLuxottica Newsmehr EssilorLuxottica Newsmehr EssilorLuxottica Newsmehr EssilorLuxottica Newsmehr EssilorLuxottica Newsmehr EssilorLuxottica Newsmehr EssilorLuxottica Newsmehr EssilorLuxottica Newsmehr EssilorLuxottica Newsmehr EssilorLuxottica Newsmehr EssilorLuxottica News
RSS Feed
EssilorLuxottica zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele EssilorLuxottica Aktie

+1,51%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +1,51%
Ø Kursziel: 155,83
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
140
145
150
155
160
165
170
Deutsche Bank AG
145,00 €
Bernstein Research
165,00 €
RBC Capital Markets
150,00 €
UBS AG
170,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
165,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
140,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +1,51%
Ø Kursziel: 155,83
alle EssilorLuxottica Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

16:44 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline buy
15:58 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
15:44 Uhr Deutsche Wohnen Halten
14:59 Uhr UniCredit buy
14:56 Uhr RELX overweight
14:55 Uhr Pernod Ricard Neutral
14:52 Uhr Telefonica Underweight
14:48 Uhr Swiss Re overweight
14:48 Uhr GEA Underweight
14:46 Uhr Pernod Ricard Sector Perform
14:43 Uhr Zalando buy
14:41 Uhr Dürr buy
14:39 Uhr Henkel vz. buy
14:37 Uhr HELLA buy
14:32 Uhr Brenntag Halten
14:31 Uhr WACKER CHEMIE Halten
14:29 Uhr Siemens Energy kaufen
13:40 Uhr Fraport buy
13:05 Uhr Pernod Ricard Neutral
11:15 Uhr Kering Hold
11:14 Uhr LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Hold
11:11 Uhr Brenntag buy
11:10 Uhr Pernod Ricard buy
10:41 Uhr thyssenkrupp Equal-Weight
10:40 Uhr Rio Tinto Equal-Weight
10:39 Uhr voestalpine Underweight
10:02 Uhr HAMBORNER REIT buy
09:47 Uhr ArcelorMittal overweight
09:47 Uhr Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) Underweight
09:22 Uhr Brenntag Reduce
09:12 Uhr Salzgitter Equal-Weight
08:59 Uhr EssilorLuxottica buy
08:51 Uhr BHP Group overweight
08:33 Uhr LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton buy
08:32 Uhr Kering Neutral
08:30 Uhr Pernod Ricard kaufen
08:18 Uhr Orsted Hold
08:05 Uhr Prosus Hold
07:57 Uhr Prosus overweight
07:31 Uhr Beiersdorf Neutral
07:30 Uhr LafargeHolcim buy
22.06.21 Ceconomy St. buy
22.06.21 Pernod Ricard Neutral
22.06.21 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
22.06.21 Pernod Ricard buy
22.06.21 easyJet buy
22.06.21 EssilorLuxottica buy
22.06.21 BAT Neutral
22.06.21 GlaxoSmithKline Underperform
22.06.21 Deutsche Post Neutral

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Lassen Sie sich bei der Planung ihres Sommerurlaubs noch von der Corona-Pandemie beeinflussen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net Brokerage

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net Brokerage
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen