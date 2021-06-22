|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
EssilorLuxottica
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
140,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
153,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-8,50%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
153,52 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-8,81%
|
Analyst Name:
James Grzinic
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
155,83 €
